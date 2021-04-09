Sport Values in Every Classroom: harnessing the power of sport to teach respect, equity and inclusion

In recognition of the value of sport as an educational tool, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched the “Sport Values in Every Classroom” toolkit together with five international partners. The toolkit is a free resource that is aimed at helping teach respect, equity and inclusion to children aged 8 to 12 around the world, while encouraging the development of healthy young people through movement-based classroom activities.

The cross-curricular toolkit can be used by teachers regardless of their specialisation, and by coaches or educators – anyone with a connection to young people – to help instil and reinforce the values of sport and the development of global citizenship.

The toolkit was developed by the IOC, through the Olympic Foundation for Cultural and Heritage, in collaboration with five international organisations, namely: UNESCO, the World Anti-Doping Agency, the International Paralympic Committee, the International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education, and the International Fair Play Committee.

Originally launched in English in 2019, the toolkit is now also available in French and Spanish. A translation guidance document has also been created, allowing any stakeholder or educator to translate and adapt the toolkit according to their needs.

The toolkit consists of a set of 30 activity cards that act as complete lesson plans for educators of any subject, and can be adapted to suit different contexts and populations. These activities can be delivered in the classroom, the gymnasium or outdoors, and can be used independently of, or to complement, an existing curriculum. The activities are engaging, fun and movement-based, and have been successfully delivered to children both younger and older than the target age group. The toolkit also includes a Quick Guide and a Teacher’s Companion, which provide academic support to those seeking extra guidance or ideas.

Download the free toolkit here:

English: Sport values in every classroom: teaching respect, equity and inclusion to 8-12 year-old students

French : Les valeurs du sport dans chaque classe : enseigner le respect, l'équité et l'inclusion aux élèves de 8 à 12 ans

Spanish: Los valores del deporte en cada aula : Guía para enseñar respeto, equidad e inclusión a estudiantes de 8 a 12 años de edad

The IOC’s flagship education programme

This new toolkit is the latest addition to the IOC’s ongoing efforts to inspire young people to adopt healthy, active lifestyles built on the Olympic values. The IOC’s flagship education programme, the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), provides a series of free and accessible teaching resources designed to inspire and allow young people to experience life values such as excellence, friendship and respect.

Learn more about OVEP and discover the available resources

For any questions about these educational documents, please contact: ovep@olympic.org.