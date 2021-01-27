Positive momentum continues into 2021 for future Games hosts

Earlier today, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) also received progress reports on each edition of the upcoming Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games that will follow Tokyo 2020 this summer. These provided further evidence of the continued progress being made in 2021 despite the ongoing challenges being faced across the world.

Speaking about Beijing 2022, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “There is the One Year to Go on 4 February. We can say, even one year before, that all the [competition] venues are ready, the technical preparations are excellent and China, as you know, is taking very strict measures and restrictions right now, also, with regard to participation in the test events.

“We welcome and support this attitude, because we see everywhere in the world that strict countermeasures and the different forms of lockdowns lead to results. Such successful measures bring the number of infections down at this time, so we can be even more confident and optimistic about spring-time and for the Games in summer-time.”

The Paris 2024 report summarised the updated venue masterplan, agreed at the Paris 2024 Board of Directors meeting late last year following earlier approval by the IOC. Plans were also shared for the French Olympic and Paralympic Week – taking place between 1 and 6 February, while the IOC EB congratulated the Organising Committee on its move into its new headquarters in Seine St-Denis, the department north of Paris that will host most of the Games competitions in 2024.

Following a recent Delivery Partners Meeting between the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee and Milano Cortina 2026, details of the Organising Committee’s upcoming engagement activities were shared with the IOC EB members. In addition, updates from LA28 included progress on the development of their organisation and commercial partner acquisition.

Reports on the upcoming Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024 and Dakar 2026 were also provided, with both organisations continuing the development of their Games delivery plans over the coming months. In particular, the Dakar 2026 report highlighted the support available to International Federations and National Olympic Committees through the YOG Athlete365 Education Programme, while harnessing the opportunities created as a result of the postponement.