Olympic Channel Podcast: Skier Breezy Johnson - making a comeback from injury after injury

The U.S. skier Breezy Johnson is one of the most resilient athletes in international competition. The injuries she has suffered have been severe and career threatening.

A fractured leg and several knee ligament issues may have ended her career. Instead, she kept going. Breezy is in the form of her life with four World Cup podium finishes in downhill ahead of the world championships in the legendary Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

With one year to go until Beijing 2022, she is not taking a place on the USA skiing team for granted. Especially given her history on the treatment table.

“You're not guaranteed tomorrow. You're not guaranteed next year you're definitely not guaranteed next quad. You really just have to seize every day and seize every moment.”

In this week's Olympic Channel Podcast, Breezy talks cliff jumping, facing your fears, and why being brave is just a state of mind.