Olympic Channel Podcast: Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Maicel Uibo on Tokyo 2020, relationships, and more

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and her husband Maicel are an athletics power couple.

They shared a special moment at the World Athletics Championships in 2019 when they both received silver medals for their performances in the 400m and decathlon, respectively. Shaunae reveals why her focus is shifting to the 200m, who is fastest sprinter in the family, and how her long-held ambition to try heptathlon may become a reality soon.