Olympic Channel Podcast: Bradie Tennell on becoming U.S. national champion, improvement and figure skating

Olympic bronze medallist Bradie Tennell became the U.S. national champion for the second time in 2021.

With a year to go until Beijing 2022, Tennell recounts how much she has grown since her last Winter Olympic experience at PyeongChang 2018, why new coach Tom Zakrajsek has been so important to her new success, and why a break from figure skating was exactly what she needed.

Plus, the American builds the 'perfect figure skater' and gets excited for the upcoming showdown between Hanyu Yuzuru and Nathan Chen at the 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships.