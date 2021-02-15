News from the Uruguayan National Olympic Committee

- Date
15 February 2021
The Uruguayan NOC last year elected a new Management Board. Julio César Maglione and Washington Beltrán were re-elected as President and Secretary General respectively, and Julio Pérez Alfaro was elected as First Vice-President. The other Management Board members and the members of the Fiscal Commission and the Honour and Discipline Tribunal were also elected. More details on www.cou.org.uy.
16 November 2020
The 2020 edition of the sports administration course organised by the NOC of Uruguay was successfully completed on 6 November. Under the auspices of Olympic Solidarity, this course was mainly designed to educate and train sports leaders in order to update their knowledge of the work carried out by the Olympic Movement, and optimise the management of the national sports organisations to which they belong. The course took place on 29 and 30 October and 5 and 6 November at the NOC headquarters, and brought together a total of 21 participants, including 12 women. More info here.
3 december 2019
1st October 2019
The Uruguayan NOC has announced the death of two-time Olympic bronze medallist, Juan Antonio Rodríguez (photo) on 27 September. He was 91. Rodríguez won his first medal at the Olympic Games London 1948 in the men’s double sculls, with William Jones. Four years later in Helsinki, he achieved the same result with Miguel Seijas. In 2000, the NOC presented him with its golden pin at a ceremony held at the national president’s office. Details on www.cou.org.uy.
13 june 2019
18 april 2019
Uruguayan NOC
With the help of Olympic Solidarity, the Uruguayan NOC has set up a scholarship for coaches. Taking advantage of this, Sebastián Allende (centre of photo) is currently taking part in the 41st course in sciences applied to sport, a course for coaches taking place from 4 April to 2 July 2019 in Barcelona (Spain). Before leaving for Spain, he was received by NOC President and IOC honorary member Julio Cesar Maglione (left) and Lionel de Mello, President of the Uruguayan Athletics Federation (right). More details here.
25 February 2019
The 2019 sports management course organised by the NOC of Uruguay under the auspices of Olympic Solidarity was successfully held on 5, 7, 12 and 14 February at the NOC headquarters. A total of 27 people attended this course, which was brought to a close by the National Sports Secretary, Fernando Cáceres, and NOC President Julio César Maglione, who is also an IOC Honorary Member. More info here.
10 December 2018
On 19 November the Uruguayan NOC celebrated its 95th anniversary and the 34th award ceremony for the best sporting performances of the year. NOC President and IOC Honorary Member Julio César Maglione gave a speech, and a video message from the IOC President was played. Emiliano Lasa (long jump) was awarded the title of Athlete of the Year, whileDahiana López (discus) and Fabián Coito (football coach) were presented with awards for the best young athlete and the best technician respectively. More details here.