News from the Trinidad and Tobago National Olympic Committee

15 February 2021

TTOC

Following the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC)’s virtual General Council Meeting on 6 February, Lovie Santana (photo) has been appointed as Team TTO’s Chef de Mission for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. She has been the TTOC’s Senior Administrative Officer for the past 11 years. Ms Santana was also the Chef de Mission for the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla (Colombia) and Assistant Chef de Mission for the Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro 2016 and for the 2019 Panamerican Games in Lima (Peru). More details here.

01 February 2021

Melanie Gulston/TTOC

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) kicked off the celebrations of its 75th anniversary with a marathon walk. TTOC President Brian Lewis and a group of people from sport, politics and the media completed the 26.2-mile course on the final day of the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon Virtual Reality Marathon & Ultra Challenge, which ran from 1 to 24 January. For Lewis, the TTOC’s participation, its seventh straight year doing so, reflected athletes’ dedication to their dreams and also carried a broader message about the continuation of physical and sporting activity with the COVID-19 guidelines, protocols and regulations. Full details here. In addition, during the first-ever TTOC virtual annual awards ceremony, swimmer Dylan Carter and cyclist Teniel Campbell were crowned Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year respectively. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed every aspect of life, including sport, the theme of the evening’s awards was resilience. Full details here, including the full list of 2020 awardees.

22 May 2020

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee

The former President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), Alexander B. Chapman (photo), died on 2 May at the age of 93. He was a sports administrator, a coach and an icon. A former weightlifter, Chapman was part of the Olympic Movement when Trinidad and Tobago started fielding teams at the Olympic Games. He served as TTOC President from 1989 to 1997, and before that as Secretary General from 1964 to 1989. He also accompanied his country’s Olympic team multiple times, serving as the weightlifting coach. Chapman had also been awarded the Olympic Order. Every year at the annual TTOC Awards, the Alexander B. Chapman award is given to someone for their service to sport. More info at www.ttoc.org.