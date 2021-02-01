News from the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee Of Hong Kong, China

Date 01 Feb 2021 Tags NOC News

01 February 2021

SF&OC

The Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) on 8 January to introduce a special admission scheme for retired athletes and those planning to retire. As the first local university to establish such a collaboration with the SF&OC, the EdUHK hopes this latest partnership will benefit more local athletes by fostering the development of dual career pathways. The MoU was signed by SF&OC President Timothy Tsun Ting Fok (r. in photo) and EdUHK President Stephen Y. L. Cheung (l.). Full info here. Furthermore, the election of SF&OC Officers was held at the 2020 Annual General Meeting last 17 December. Four Vice-Presidents and two Honorary Deputy Secretaries General were elected with a term of four years until the conclusion of 2024 AGM. More info here.

28 june 2019

NOC of Hong Kong, China

08 April 2019

also organised a Family Run to encourage both parents and children to participate in sports together. More details here . In addition, the NOC announced the 10 athletes who have been awarded the Panasonic Sports Scholarship for their preparation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. More details here

NOC of Hong Kong, China

The NOC of Hong Kong, China has unveiled a set of commemorative plaques for sports personalities who have been included in the 2018 roll of honour. A total of 19 sports stars were recognised for their remarkable contribution to the sports community in Hong Kong at a ceremony officiated by Timothy Tsun Ting Fok (photo), NOC President and IOC Honorary Member. More details here.

25 February 2019

NOC of Hong Kong, China

The 2019 Olympism camp organised by the NOC of Hong Kong, China, and the Hong Kong Sports Institute (HKSI) was held from 11 to 13 February. The camp’s goal is to allow the young participants to take part in interactive games, team activities and seminars to learn about the importance of Olympism and team spirit. Following last year’s successful experience of mixing elite HKSI athletes and student athletes who have participated in the Olympism Education Programme, there were a total of 61 participants in this year’s edition. More info here.

15 January 2019

NOC of Hong Kong, China

The annual general meeting of the NOC of Hong Kong, China saw the election of its officers on 18 December. IOC Honorary Member Timothy Tsun Ting Fok was re-elected as President. The full election results are here.

20 December 2018

Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China

The 2018 IOC “Olympism in Action” Trophy was presented to David Akers-Jones (right in photo), Honorary Advisor to the Hong Kong, China Rowing Association (HKCRA), in recognition of his excellent contribution in fostering Hong Kong’s social and sports development. Timothy Tsun Ting Fok (left in photo), IOC Honorary Member and President of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, presented him with the IOC Trophy during the Olympic family Christmas gathering, which brought together over 200 sports celebrities and sports administrators. Akers-Jones has served in the HKCRA as Honorary Advisor for over 30 years. As a prominent leader in various sports disciplines, he has been actively involved in providing venues for people in Hong Kong to participate in sport and physical activities to improve their health. More details here.

26 June 2018

SF&OC

In recognition of the outstanding contributions of sports personalities such as leaders, athletes, coaches and officials in Hong Kong, the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) decided to establish a Hall of Fame this year in the Olympic House. On 22 June, Timothy Tsun Ting Fok, SF&OC President and IOC Honorary Member, unveiled the Hall of Fame and announced the two inaugural inductees: Arnaldo de Oliveira Sales and Henry Fok Ying Tung. The former was the NOC President from 1967 to 1998 and the first Chairman of the former Urban Council. The latter was the President of the Hong Kong Football Association from 1970 to 1997 and an Executive Committee member of the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) from 1974 to 1996. Full details here.