News from the Spanish National Olympic Committee

01 February 2021

Spanish NOC

On 18 January, a new edition of “Todos Olímpicos” [All Olympic] was launched. The aim of this educational project by the Spanish NOC is to promote the values of sport in the country’s schools. The launch took place at the NOC HQ with the participation of 17 schools and 120 pupils. The difference for this 2021 edition, which will run until May, is that it will take place online. Figure skater Sonia Lafuente, gymnasts Sandra Aguilar and Carolina Pascual, cyclist Helena Casas, and field hockey player Ana Raquel Pérez will take part in this project and disseminate Olympism and its values in schools. More details here. NOC President Alejandro Blanco held virtual meetings with 27 Olympic athletes then 31 coaches and technical directors. During these meetings, the NOC President provided updates on the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the health measures being implemented in sport nationally and internationally. More info at www.coe.es.

30 November 2020

Spanish NOC

On 23 November, the Miguel Guillén Prim municipal sports centre in the Villa de Vallecas area of Madrid hosted a ceremony to honour the female athletes from Madrid who have won Olympic medals. The ceremony was led by journalist Paloma del Río, and attended by the Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís; the City Council Delegate for Sport, Sofía Miranda; Villa de Vallecas Council Chair and Member Concha Chapa; and Spanish NOC President Alejandro Blanco. During the ceremony, an exhibition of portraits painted in oil entitled “Madrileñas de Oro, Plata y Bronce” was opened. This features the 18 athletes in a collective work created by the Alharu Art Colectivo association. More details here.

23 November 2020

Spanish NOC

On 17 November, a virtual meeting of the Standing Committee and Executive Committee of the Spanish NOC, chaired by Alejandro Blanco, was held. The 26 members in attendance discussed the NOC’s various activities, the status of the Association of Olympic Sports (ADO) programme and the meetings of national federations, and agreed to grant 359 NOC scholarships. The distribution of 110,000 COVID-19 tests to sports federations was also on the agenda. More details here.

16 November 2020

The “For a Spain with Values” (“Por Una España Con Valores”) campaign has reached more than 8 million people on social media. The campaign was launched in the summer by the Spanish NOC and the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University, and shined a spotlight on a number of high-level Spanish athletes. The goal of the campaign was to relay athletes’ values to wider society through a video and showcase how these values can help people overcome the difficult social, health and economic situation caused by the pandemic. More info at www.coe.es.

30 October 2020

Spanish NOC

The Spanish NOC has just received Sustainable Sports Entity Certification from Bureau Veritas, demonstrating its alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The NOC thus becomes the first NOC in the world, and the first sports organisation in Spain, to receive this recognition. To obtain this certification, the NOC has worked over the past few months with the Planet Fair Play consultancy to adapt its social responsibility management model to the 17 UN SDGs, focusing on environmental, social and gender equality issues. This initiative by the NOC reflects its commitment to the 2030 UN Development Programme and the IOC’s Sustainable Development Strategy. The certification was presented on 22 October at the NOC headquarters, to NOC President Alejandro Blanco, by Bureau Veritas President Bertrand Martin and Planet Fair Play President Albert Agustí (photo). More details here. In addition, the NOC recently organised its 7th Coaches Day to take stock of and present the latest developments in high-level sport. The virtual session was attended by 300 coaches, the Minister for Culture and Sport, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, and NOC President Blanco. More details here.

05 October 2020

Spanish NOC

The President of the Spanish NOC, Alejandro Blanco, held a videoconference meeting with 45 representatives of national sports federations to discuss distribution and protocol measures for the 10,000 COVID-19 rapid tests donated by the Regional Government of Andalusia. He explained to all the federation representatives how to request tests for upcoming sports competitions. Such requests can be submitted until 1 April 2021. More info here.

18 september 2020

On 15 September, a virtual meeting of the Standing Committee and Executive Committee of the Spanish NOC was held, attended by 26 members. The topics discussed by the Executive Committee included the NOC activity report, the operating procedure for the competitions of Spanish national federations, the situation regarding global competitions, the Association of Olympic Sports (ADO) and the NOC’s annual gala. More details here.

31 july 2020

COE/Nacho Casares

On 23 July, a documentary entitled Abanderados del Esfuerzo (Flagbearers of Endeavour) was premiered at the headquarters of the Spanish NOC. The documentary tells the story of seven high-level Spanish athletes who were impacted by the COVID-19 crisis as they were preparing to compete at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. The film was made possible thanks to the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation which is also responsible for the FER (Foment d'Esportistes amb Reptes) project, a programme that offers financial support to, and raises the profiles of, athletes in the Valencia region, with the goal of helping them achieve the best possible results at major national and international competitions. More info at www.coe.es.

10 july 2020

COE/Nacho Casares

29 june 2020

in Madrid. NOC President Alejandro Blanco and the President of the Catholic University of San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM), José Luis Mendoza, presented the video for this campaign alongside a number of Olympic athletes. The NOC and UCAM have created the campaign to send a message to society. Using a video featuring athletes, the campaign is aimed at showing that, in these difficult times, the only way we can overcome the crisis is by being united and acting responsibly, and the values of sport can help achieve this. More details on www.coe.es

Spanish NOC

On Olympic Day, Spanish NOC President Alejandro Blanco was in Getafe to visit the centre run by the Spanish Refugee Assistance Commission (CEAR). In 2017, the NOC signed a cooperation agreement with the CEAR to enable refugees to have access to sport and its values. It has since encouraged the construction of a sports centre to this end. During his visit, Alejandro Blanco caught up with the progress of construction work and donated sports equipment to some of the refugees. More details on www.coe.es. It should also be noted that, on 24 June, the NOC's Ordinary General Assembly was held for the first time ever by videoconference.

22 may 2020

Spanish NOC

During a videoconference in mid-April, it was announced that the Chinese Olympic Committee had donated 9,000 masks to the Spanish NOC, through the Juan Antonio Samaranch Foundation. Those taking part in the videoconference included Spanish NOC President Alejandro Blanco, IOC Vice-President Juan Antonio Samaranch, and Spanish and Chinese media representatives. More details here.

16 March 2020

Spanish NOC

The Spanish NOC, through Olympic Solidarity, and the municipality of Getafe are to build a sports centre for refugees. The aim is to help these people integrate and improve their quality of life through sport. Attending the launch were NOC President Alejandro Blanco; the Chair of the Refugee Assistance Commission, Carlos Berzosa; and the Mayor of Getafe, Sara Hernández (photo). In addition, the NOC signed an agreement with the University of Deusto, in Bilbao, for the creation of an Olympic Studies Centre on the Basque university campus. The agreement was signed by NOC President Alejandro Blanco, the President of the Spanish Olympic Academy, Conrado Durántez, and the Rector of the University, José María Guibert. More details on www.coe.es.

09 March 2020

Spanish NOC

28 february 2020

, Alejandro Blanco, and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Krasnicki, recently held a working meeting at the Spanish NOC headquarters in Madrid. The two leaders focused on the policies developed by their respective NOCs in terms of sport, training, management, values, solidarity, sustainability and marketing within the Olympic Movement. They also discussed the possibility of the national sports federations of the two countries cooperating in an elite sport programme. The scheme would see athletes, coaches, referees and judges take part in training camps, and practical and theoretical sessions with top professionals in each area. More info at www.coe.es

COE / Nacho Casares

On 24 February, Spanish NOC President Alejandro Blanco (right in photo), and Cervantes Institute Director Luis Manuel García (left), signed an agreement according to which the Spanish House will be located in the Cervantes Institute headquarters in the Japanese capital during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. There, the NOC will organise meetings with athletes, especially Olympic medallists, press conferences and cultural activities (dance, music, etc.). More info at www.coe.es. In addition, the NOC’s Scientific and Medical Commission organised a medical congress on the theme of Tokyo 2020. Several talks covered topics such as adapting to the weather in Tokyo during the Games; the time difference between Japan and Spain; preventative recommendations before and after the Games; anti-doping; and protecting athletes’ medical information. More info at www.coe.es.

21 february 2020

COE / Nacho Casares

The President of the Spanish NOC, Alejandro Blanco, the Director General of the INCYDE Foundation, Javier Collado, and the Director General of the Generation Spain Foundation, Mercedes Valcárcel, presented the participants of the Entrepreneurship, Marketing and Branding Programmes with their diplomas. These programmes were set up by the three institutions and are focused on entrepreneurship and employment. Out of the 40 students who took the course, 28 are already in the job market. More info at www.coe.es.

14 february 2020

Spanish NOC

On 6 February, the Spanish NOC headquarters hosted a presentation on the All Olympic (Todos Olímpicos) and Olympic Heroes (Heroes Olímpicos) campaigns taking place in six autonomous communities (Madrid, Valencia, the Canary Islands, Extremadura, Castile and Leon, and Andalusia). Since the launch of these campaigns 12 years ago, more than 150,000 schoolchildren from more than 2,000 schools have learned about the Olympic values. Almost 100 high-level athletes have also taken part in these campaigns, which are designed to promote and raise awareness about the Olympic values. More info at www.coe.es.

31 January 2020

Spanish NOC

Spanish NOC President Alejandro Blanco (left in photo) received the Spanish Royal Skating Federation’s “Golden Plaque” from Federation President Carmelo Paniagua (right). This honour was presented at the Federation’s 6th annual gala, held at the NOC headquarters in Madrid. Awards were presented to athletes, referees, judges, clubs, federation members and other entities linked to skating. The two presidents presented 53 medals and one Olympic pin to the athletes who had excelled in 2019 in the various disciplines. More info at www.coe.es.

27 January 2020

Spanish NOC

The President of the Spanish NOC, Alejandro Blanco, has officially launched a new sport-specific legal, business and financial experts course for women. The course is led by the Higher Institute of Law and Economics (ISDE) and organised by the NOC and Iberdrola. Through this course, the NOC is looking to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly with regard to gender equality. The project aims to give sport-specific legal, business and financial training to 16 active female athletes, former athletes and professionals in the sector, in order to develop their expertise in these areas and give them the tools to enhance their performances or access leadership positions in their respective organisations. More info at www.coe.es.

13 January 2020

Romá Cuyà, president of the Spanish NOC from 1983 to 1984, died on 27 December at the age of 81. He was a member of the Club Natació Barcelona, and competed in race walk and middle distance events. In 1982 he was appointed coordinator of Barcelona’s bid to host the Olympic Games, and was president of the Supreme Sports Council from 1982 to 1987. He was a member of the Spanish Athletics Federation, and president of the Catalan Athletics Federation from 2000 to 2012. In 1984 he become an honorary life member of the NOC. More details can be found on www.coe.es.

20 december 2019

Spanish NOC

13 december 2019

’s “Todos Olímpicos” (All Olympic) campaign has reached Andalusia for the first time, following the agreement signed by NOC President Alejandro Blanco (right of photo), and the Andalusian Minister of Education and Sports, Javier Imbroda (left of photo). This campaign to promote the Olympic values is being run by high-level athletes from 7 January to 31 March 2020, in 102 education centres in Andalusia. More details on www.coe.es

COE / Nacho Casares

On 11 December, the Goyeneche Auditorium at the Spanish NOC headquarters in Madrid played host to the NOC’s 14th gala evening, which saw the NOC present its annual awards to athletes, sports federations, institutions and media organisations. The ceremony, which was attended by NOC President Alejandro Blanco, was broadcast live by RTVE, the Spanish public broadcaster. A video message from the IOC President was shown at the start of the ceremony. See the full list of award winners at www.coe.es.

09 december 2019

Spanish NOC

During the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) held in Madrid, the President of the Spanish NOC, Alejandro Blanco, took part in a round table on “Sport, sustainable development and youth” alongside Alex Mejía, Director of the Division for People and Social Inclusion at UNITAR (United Nations Institute for Training and Research) and Cristina Gallach, the Spanish government’s High Commissioner for Agenda 2030. The NOC President was accompanied by former Olympians Elizabeth Pinedo and José Luis Abajo. A sustainable development day created by the Supreme Sports Council took place on 5 December at Madrid’s Museum of Archeology, with the participation of the Spanish NOC’s commission for sustainable development, cooperation and integration. The theme of the day was “Sport acts” (El deporte actúa). More info here.

3 december 2019

COE / Nacho Casares

25 November 2019

held its first Sustainable Development Congress at its headquarters in Madrid. The event – which was opened by the NOC President, Alejandro Blanco, and the Secretary General of the Spanish Federation of Towns and Provinces, Carlos Daniel Casares – featured a series of round-table discussions that addressed a range of topics, including sustainability in the Olympic Movement, the role of the private sector and the media in sustainability matters, the sustainable development objectives of the Spanish Olympic Movement, and the role of local public authorities in sustainability issues. More info at www.coe.es

Spanish NOC

On 19 November in Madrid, the Spanish NOC and the Iberdrola company signed a cooperation agreement aimed at promoting equality in sport, by encouraging athletes to become a source of inspiration for women and for society in general. This agreement is in line with the commitment by both organisations vis-à-vis United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (gender equality). Iberdrola has also launched a digital programme entitled “Ellas valen oro” (worth their weight in gold), aimed at improving the public attention given to female athletes at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. More details here.

18 November 2019

Spanish NOC

The Spanish NOC, the Community of Valencia and the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation have presented a new support programme aiming to make Spain, and particularly the Community of Valencia, one of the international hubs for major sports events. This is an extension to the Competition Support Programme (PAC_CV), which each year attracts around 20 official competitions to the three provinces in the Community of Valencia. More info here.

04 November 2019

COE / Nacho Casares

The Spanish NOC and the INCYDE [Institute for the Creation and Development of Enterprise] Foundation, have renewed their agreement on the “Building your Future” programme in the framework of the Youth Entrepreneurship Programme, co-financed by the European Social Fund. NOC President Alejandro Blanco (left in photo), and INCYDE Foundation Director General Javier Collado (right), signed the agreement at the NOC HQ in Madrid. The “Building your Future” programme, which runs until 30 June 2020, encourages the setting up of training to promote entrepreneurship among those aged under 30. More info here. In addition, Alejandro Blanco was honoured at the 4th gala of digital newspaper El Español, which was held at the Spanish NOC headquarters. He received a trophy in recognition of his work as President of the NOC. More info here.

07 October 2019

Spanish Olympic Committee

Manuel Pastrana, information technology director of the Spanish Olympic Committee, presented the NOC’s CONPaaS project to his counterpart at the NOC of Malta, David Guehring. Malta is very interested in this initiative to create a shared IT platform for the NOCs. The concept was introduced at an ICT conference organised in Madrid in November 2015, which was attended by 27 NOCs from Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries. More info here.

1st October 2019

Spanish NOC

The fifth edition of the “Todos Olímpicos” [All Olympic] campaign in the Canary Islands will soon kick off, thanks to the renewal of the agreement signed on 26 September between the President of the Spanish NOC, Alejandro Blanco (left in photo) and the Director of the DISA Foundation, Sara Mateos (right). Thanks to this agreement, some 11,200 pupils from 140 schools and colleges in the Canaries will learn about the Olympic values from 3 October 2019 until 5 June 2020. More info here.

23 september 2019

The Spanish NOC President, Alejandro Blanco, recently signed cooperation agreements with his counterparts from the NOC of Bahrain, Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the NOC of Equatorial Guinea, Manuel Sabino Asumu. Under these agreements, the signatories have pledged to join forces to promote the Olympic values in their respective countries and aim to implement joint projects. The Spanish NOC continues to strengthen its relations with other NOCs through such agreements. More info on www.coe.es.

09 september 2019

1992 / Allsport / Vandystadt / Guichaoua Yann

The Spanish NOC announced the death of Olympic medallist Blanca Fernández Ochoa (photo) on 4 September, at the age of 56. She competed in four consecutive editions of the Olympic Winter Games (Lake Placid 1980, Sarajevo 1984, Calgary 1988 and Albertville 1992). At Albertville 1992, she won bronze in the slalom, becoming the first Spanish female athlete to win a medal at the Winter Games. More details here.

05 august 2019

Spanish NOC

22 july 2019

and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding that sets out a cooperation framework in which the two parties can develop and implement initiatives. Efforts will be focused on the UN’s 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals, with campaigns to raise awareness among the public and to promote the use of biodegradable, sustainable products. The agreement was signed by NOC President Alejandro Blanco (left in photo) and Alex Mejía (right), Director of UNITAR’s Division for People and Social Inclusion and head of the institute’s CIFAL Global Network. More info here

Spanish NOC

Spanish NOC President Alejandro Blanco recently hosted his Cuban counterpart, Roberto León Richards Aguiar. The two presidents were accompanied by their respective secretaries general, Victoria Cabezas and Ruperto Nicolás Herrera Tabío. Their discussions centred on possible future joint actions in the framework of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. More details here.

15 july 2019

Spanish NOC

28 june 2019

, Alejandro Blanco, met the country’s Minister for Education, University Teaching and Sport, Clemente Engonga. The aim of the meeting was to strengthen cooperation and establish strategic guidelines with the Equatorial Guinean Government to develop and promote sport, education, research and the Olympic values. More info here . In addition, the Spanish NOC is continuing to develop its sustainability strategy, in particular with two of its partners, the FEMP (Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces) and ECOEMBES. The aim is to promote the combination of sport and sustainability throughout cities all over Spain, encourage the Spanish population to recycle, and increase the number of selective recycling bins through the actions of the three parties concerned, in the framework of implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). More details here

COE / Nacho Casares

17 june 2019

signed a cooperation agreement with the region of Getafe and the Spanish commission for refugees. The three organisations thus confirmed their 2017 agreement to implement actions and programmes to use sport as a tool for integrating refugees into Spanish society. More info here

COE / Nacho Casares

The city of Villajoyosa, in the province of Alicante, hosted Olympic Day on 8 June. Organised jointly by the Spanish NOC and the Fundación Trinidad Alfonso, it brought together 2,000 young athletes, who took part in various sports under the watch of around 100 monitors. NOC President Alejandro Blanco was also present, as were numerous Olympians. More info here.

In addition, the Spanish NOC and the Autonomous Community of Madrid have renewed their cooperation agreement to implement the “All Olympic” (“Todos Olímpicos”) campaign among Madrid’s educational centres. The agreement was signed on 13 June by Alejandro Blanco and the Director General of the Sports Department of the Community, Javier Orcaray. More details here.

13 june 2019

COE/Nacho Casares

27 may 2019

held its annual Assembly on 29 May at its headquarters in Madrid. Chaired by NOC President Alejandro Blanco, the Assembly agenda included changes to the NOC statutes, approval of the NOC’s new sports mediation and arbitration code, the NOC’s grant programme, a report on the various activities and sports events in which Spanish athletes have taken part. More details here

Spanish NOC

On 9 May, the staff of the Spanish NOC took part in a first-aid and CPR training course given by experts from the Royal Spanish Lifesaving Federation. The aim was to provide training on how to act as first responders in emergency situations while waiting for medical services to arrive. More details here. In addition, the NOC President and the Minister for Defence, Margarita Robles, signed a cooperation agreement to promote high-level sport in the armed forces. More details here.

14 may 2019

Spanish NOC

The Spanish NOC and the government of the Canary Islands have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at devising and developing projects linked to equality, inclusion and eliminating violence from sport. The agreement was signed by NOC President Alejandro Blanco and the President and the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport of the Canary Islands government, Fernando Clavijo and Isaac Castellano. More details here.

08 april 2019

COE

The Spanish NOC’s Women and Gender Equality Commission, chaired by NOC Vice-President Isabel García, met recently in Palma de Mallorca. The topics addressed at the meeting, part of the #Palmadona2019 activities, included the national draft bill on sport, the record participation levels in women’s competitions and the creation of the Logroño Observatory for Women in Sport. More info here.

01 april 2019

COE / Nacho Casares

On 27 March at the Spanish NOC headquarters in Madrid, an agreement on the creation of an Olympic Study Centre in the city of Puente Genil (Cordova) was signed. The agreement was ratified by NOC President Alejandro Blanco, the President of the Spanish Royal Olympic Academy, Conrado Durántez, the mayor of Puente Genil, Esteban Morales, and his special advisor for sport and education, José Antonio Gómez. Through this agreement, the centre in Puente Genil will be able to provide access to Olympic-themed publications, and will organise conferences throughout the year on sporting topics, as well as being involved in programmes to promote Olympic values in primary schools around the province. More info here.

26 March 2019

CO / Nacho Casares

The Spanish NOC headquarters was the venue for the launch of the 2019 edition of the campaign to promote the Olympic values entitled “All Olympic” (“Todos Olímpicos”), in the presence of more than 200 schoolchildren. NOC President Alejandro Blanco explained that this campaign will run until 12 June in 53 centres within the Community of Madrid, and will reach more than 4,200 pupils. Three athletes were also at the launch: gymnast Carolina Pascual (silver medallist at the Olympic Games Barcelona 1992), Olympic skater Sonia Lafuente and European lifesaving champion Carlos Gómez. More details here on www.coe.es.

18 March 2019

COE / Nacho Casares

At the beginning of March, Spanish NOC President Alejandro Blanco (right of photo) hosted his counterpart from the Cape Verde NOC, Filomena Fortes (left of photo). Their discussions focused mainly on the sports policies of the two NOCs and the upcoming African Beach Games, which will be held in Cape Verde in June this year. More details here. In addition, the NOC, Barcelona Football Club and the Catholic University of San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM) have signed an agreement which, thanks to the “Barça Innovation Hub” initiative, will allow for various forms of mutual cooperation. More details here. Also, in the framework of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the NOC has signed a cooperation agreement with the Cervantes Institute to develop cultural, educational and social projects linked to the promotion of the Spanish language and culture, which will be run in the Institute’s branch in Tokyo. More details here.

08 March 2019

Spanish NOC

At a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Spanish NOC, Marisol Casado, IOC Member and President of the International Triathlon Union, presented Lydia Valentín with her weightlifting gold medal (-75kg category) from the Olympic Games London 2012. She was awarded the medal after the gold medallist was disqualified for failing doping tests. Also in attendance were NOC President Alejandro Blanco; the Secretary of State for Sport, María José Rienda; the President of the International Weightlifting Federation and IOC Honorary Member Tamás Aján; and the President of the Spanish Weightlifting Federation, Constantino Iglesias. More info here. In addition, on 27 February, the Spanish NOC President and his counterpart from the Libyan NOC, Jamal Ezarrugh, signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of their two organisations. Among other things, the agreement covers the organisation of competitions in the two countries and the implementation of a training programme aimed at athletes, coaches and leaders. More info here.

01 March 2019

COE / Nacho Casares

25 February 2019

(COE) held its monthly Executive Committee meeting with King Juan Carlos I in the chair. COE President Alejandro Blanco thanked the King for his presence at the Spanish Olympic headquarters. For his part, the King was keen to learn about the work done by the COE and congratulated Alejandro Blanco for his achievements during “14 years at the forefront of Spanish Olympism”. More info here

COE / Nacho Casares

The Spanish NOC headquarters hosted the 5th session of the 3rd edition of its sports management programme, organised jointly by the Higher Institute of Law and Economics and the NOC. The session’s theme was “The Responsibilities of a Sports Event Organiser”, and was presented by Cesáreo Duro Ventura, President of Chamber 11 of the Provincial Tribunal of Madrid. Also present were NOC Secretary General Victoria Cabeza and Alberto Palomar, a lawyer and member of the NOC. More info here.

11 February 2019

COE / Nacho Casares

On 5 February, the new Legal and Social Responsibility Commission of the Spanish NOC held its first meeting at the NOC headquarters in Madrid. NOC President Alejandro Blanco welcomed the Commission members and informed them of its role for the period 2019-20. More info here.

22 January 2019

Spanish NOC

20 december 2018

has reported that the NOC’s Technology Director, Manuel Pastrana, and Human Resources and Marketing Director, Manuel Parga, presented the NOC’s “CONPaaS” project to two representatives from the British Olympic Association, IT Services Manager Martin Oakley and Chief Financial Officer David Glassey. The aim of the project is to create a service platform for NOCs, known as CONPaaS (“CON” from the Spanish for “NOC”, “Paas” for “Platform as a Service”). The idea was first presented at an ICT seminar in Madrid in November 2015 that was attended by 27 NOCs from Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries. More details here

COE/Nacho Casares

As is the case every year, the headquarters of the Spanish NOC in Madrid hosted the NOC’s annual gala, which honours athletes, federations and sports bodies. More than 300 people attended the event, including Secretary of State for Sport Maria José Rienda. The 2018 IOC “Olympism in Action” Trophy was awarded to San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University by NOC President Alejandro Blanco and IOC Vice-President Juan Antonio Samaranch. You can find the full list of award recipients at www.coe.es.

Furthermore, the President of the Spanish Court of Arbitration, Josep Lluis Vilaseca, was presented with the Spanish NOC’s special “Juan Antonio Samaranch” award during a ceremony held in Barcelona. Vilaseca has been a key figure in Catalan sport over many years. Among other roles, he has served as a legal expert on UEFA’s Disciplinary Board, and as President of the Spanish Court of Arbitration for 20 years. More details here.

10 december 2018

COE

The President of the Spanish NOC, Alejandro Blanco (pictured l.) and his Russian NOC counterpart Stanislav Pozdnyakov signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of their two organisations. The agreement covers training sessions, exchanges of technical officials and coaches, and the development of sports and training programmes. The ceremony took place in Marbella during the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees in November. More info at www.coe.es.

6 November 2018

COE/Nacho Casares

On 30 October, Spanish NOC President Alejandro Blanco met Defence Minister Margarita Robles at the Ministry in Madrid. Disseminating the values of Olympism and promoting high-level sport among the Spanish armed forces were some of the priorities defined at this meeting. Indeed, many athletes belonging to the armed forces have been part of the Spanish delegation for the Olympic Games. More details here.

1st October 2018

COE/Nacho Casares

The first International Athletics Film Festival was presented at the headquarters of the Spanish NOC. The Festival will take place in San Sebastián from 6 to 10 November, and will include an appearance by Olympic long jump champion and record-holder Bob Beamon. The presentation event was attended by NOC President Alejandro Blanco, Spanish Athletics Federation President Raúl Chapado, and Festival Director Juantxo Sabadie. The Festival’s extensive, varied programme will cover commercial athletics films, major events and championships, amateur productions and short films, and technical films. More info at www.coe.es.

24 September 2018

COE

At the Polish NOC headquarters, a partnership agreement was signed between the Polish and Spanish NOCs. The two NOC Presidents – Andrzej Krasnicki (right) and Alejandro Blanco (left) – signed the document whose main objective is to explore new assistance in the fields of sport, training, management, values, solidarity and marketing. Also in place are agreements with national sports federations, so that athletes, coaches, referees and judges can take part in training camps and practical and theory sessions with the best professionals in each area. More info at www.olimpijski.pl and www.coe.es

18 September 2018

Spanish Olympic Committee

A San Antonio de Murcia University (UCAM) delegation was at the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) headquarters recently to present the new scholarship-holding athletes who have joined its sports club. Around 40 athletes, the new arrivals and others there to support their new colleagues, were there for the presentation. Olympic, world and European medallists posed together for a memorable souvenir photo. COE President Alejandro Blanco; the Secretary of State for Sport, José Rienda; and the UCAM President, José Luis Mendoza, were present to welcome the newcomers. More info here.

7 August 2018

Spanish NOC

The Spanish NOC and the Government of the Canary Islands have signed an agreement on esports promotion. The agreement was signed by the NOC President, Alejandro Blanco, and the President of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo. At the signing ceremony, the NOC President said that the Olympic Movement is stepping up its engagement with esports because it recognises that they are played by millions of people of different ages. More details here.

26 June 2018

COE / Nacho Casares

At the headquarters of the Spanish NOC, the Spanish Olympic Academy (SOA) officially unveiled a stamp and special postmark to commemorate its 50th anniversary. The ceremony was held in the presence of SOA President Conrado Durántez and the President of the Spanish Post, Javier Cuesta. More details on www.coe.es

11 June 2018

COE / Nacho Casares

On 2 June, the city of Gandia in Valencia hosted an Olympic Day, organised by the Spanish NOC together with the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation. Over 2,000 young people, accompanied by 137 monitors, took part in the event, which featured numerous sports activities on the programme. NOC President Alejandro Blanco, Foundation President Elena Tejedor and Lydia Morant, the city councillor for sport and a former Olympic swimming champion, were in attendance. More details here. In addition, the 7th symposium for injury prevention in football and sport brought together some 2,000 journalists, sports leaders, coaches and personal trainers on 4 June at the NOC headquarters in Madrid. More details here.

4 June 2018

COE / Nacho Casares

On 28 May at the NOC headquarters, Spanish NOC President Alejandro Blanco met Princess Margarita of Romania, accompanied by her husband, Prince Radu; the Ambassador of Romania in Spain, Gabriela Dancau; and Romanian NOC President Mihai Covaliu (photo above). The discussions focused on the sports model implemented by the Spanish NOC since the Barcelona 1992 Games, the NOC’s various programmes, the promotion of the Olympic values in educational centres, and the development of sports activity in the two countries. More info here.

28 May 2018

The Spanish NOC has announced that the Board and General Assembly of the Olympic Sports Association (ADO) have approved the list of athletes who will receive ADO grants in 2018. In all, 49.41 per cent of the grant-holders are women (168 female and 172 male athletes). The ADO has also published its list of 331 athletes who will receive a grant for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. More details on www.coe.es.