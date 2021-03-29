News from the National Olympic Committee of São Tomé and Príncipe

Date 29 Mar 2021 Tags NOC News

Find here the latest news from the National Olympic Committee: events, courses, general assemblies and elections, trophies and much more.

29 March 2021

Olympic Committee of Sao Tome and Principe

The Olympic Committee of Sao Tome and Principe, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneurship, organised the first National Forum on Sport from 10 to 12 March. The Prime Minister presided over the opening ceremony, which was attended by the President of the National Assembly, the Minister for Education and Higher Education, the Minister for Tourism and Culture, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Representative, the President of the Cape Verde NOC, the National Federations and physical education teachers. Several topics were discussed during the Forum, including sport at school, community and military sport, Olympism and Olympic education, tourism and environmental sustainability in sport, the financing of sport, and elite and high performance. Based on the recommendations of the Forum, Sao Tome and Principe will, through a multi-sectoral team to be created for this purpose, draft a strategic plan for the development of sport in the country, which will involve two Olympiads, running from 2021 to 2028.

23 November 2020

NOC of São Tomé and Príncipe

The NOC of São Tomé and Príncipe has been working in close collaboration with the National Surfing Federation and the country’s Surfing Academy to give girls between the ages of 6 and 18 the opportunity to practise the sport. The primary goal of the project is to introduce the sport to underprivileged girls as a way for them to spend their free time, and to make them more autonomous. The NOC will take care of both the transport to take them to training and internet access to facilitate contact with parents, and will also cover the costs related to coaches. The project, called SOMA (Surfers Proud of Africa’s Women), aims to use surfing to develop girls’ self-esteem and resilience and help them step out of their comfort zones. More info at www.comiteolimpicostp.com.

16 November 2020

NOC of São Tomé and Príncipe

The new headquarters of the NOC of São Tomé and Príncipe was inaugurated on 3 November by the country’s Prime Minister, Jorge Bom Jesus. Also in attendance were the Ministers for Youth and Sport, Tourism, Culture and Labour, representatives of the United Nations Development Programme and UNICEF, and the Mayor of the Água Grande district. The refurbishment work was funded by the government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sport and the NOC. The new building will be called the Palacio da Juventude e Desporto (literally Youth and Sports Palace) and will house the NOC, the Directorate General for Sport and the Youth Institute. A designated room fully equipped with computers with internet access was also inaugurated and will be made available to national federations that do not yet have their own headquarters. More info at www.comiteolimpicostp.com.

10 july 2020

São Tomé and Príncipe Olympic Committee

07 february 2020

resorted to other types of activity to commemorate Olympic Day. More than 500 baskets were given to athletes and coaches in need. The central act of the Day was in the Folha Fede Olympafrica Centre, where the children planted around 100 fruit trees, thus associating the day with the preservation of the environment. Among those present were NOC President João Costa Alegre, Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus and the members of the NOC. Radio contests were also organised on the two main radio stations as well as a debate on national TV, in which Olympism and the values of sport in society were debated. More info at www.comiteolimpicostp.com

NOC of São Tomé and Príncipe

The President of the NOC of São Tomé and Príncipe, João Manuel Da Costa Alegre Afonso (photo), has been appointed as Special Adviser to the Prime Minister for sport. This appointment takes into account his career and experience in sport in the country and the collaborative partnership between the government and the NOC. Info at www.comiteolimpicostp.com.

04 november 2019

NOC of São Tomé and Príncipe

As part of a cooperation agreement signed with the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneurship (photo), the NOC of São Tomé and Príncipe has undertaken to finance part of the renovation work on the building which houses its headquarters and the Youth Institute. The agreement was signed at the NOC headquarters on 23 October, and afterwards the representatives of both parties laid the first stone of the new building. Then, on 29 October, NOC President João Manuel da Costa Alegre Afonso signed an agreement with the national federations of athletics, canoe-kayak, taekwondo, chess, cycling, handball, volleyball, karate, gymnastics and university sports. The aim of this agreement is to provide financial support for the implementation of a sports development programme. More details on www.comiteolimpicostp.com.