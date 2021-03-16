News from the National Olympic Committee of Liechtenstein

Date 15 Mar 2021 Tags NOC News

15 March 2021

Liechtenstein Olympic Committee

“Sport is not the problem, but part of the solution in the pandemic”. Under this motto, the Liechtenstein Olympic Committee launched a video exercise campaign in cooperation with various local partners. With the launch of the “Move together – with distance” programme, ideas for fun and varied sporting activities are shared through short videos on social media, with the aim of motivating the population of Liechtenstein to engage in sporting activity despite the current situation. In their free time, children and young people created short videos (max. 50 seconds) illustrating their ideas on the topic of “where and how to do sport”, with clips on their favourite online fitness programmes, exercises they currently like to do, or activities offered by their own clubs. Info at www.olympic.li

28 February 2020

NOC of Liechtenstein

In cooperation with the Liechtenstein Football Association, the NOC of Liechtenstein has launched a child protection project. It aims to host workshops and discussions and produce guidelines on how to protect children in sports associations from bullying, sexual harassment and other threats. Over 100 representatives of sports associations and clubs met in Schaan to initiate the process of setting up a safer space in sport. The patron of the project is Princess Anunciata of Liechtenstein, a member of the NOC’s Executive Board. Further events regarding child protection are planned over the next three years. More info at www.olympic.li.

22 January 2019

Liechtenstein Olympic Committee

The Government of Liechtenstein and the Liechtenstein Olympic Committee (LOC) have signed a performance agreement to inaugurate new national sports structures in Liechtenstein. Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Risch, LOC President Isabel Fehr and LOC Managing Director Beat Wachter signed the new performance agreement on 20 December 2018. The agreement covers the period 2019 to 2022. With the revision of the Sports Act, which came into force on 1 January 2019, a new basis for the adaptation of national sports promotion structures was created. Under the Sports Act, the government can now delegate some or all of its funding to private institutions. Based on this mechanism and the sports promotion regulation, the four-year performance agreement between the government and the LOC was concluded to transfer the federation-organised promotion of amateur and competitive sports funding to the LOC. The LOC will receive an additional annual state contribution for the years 2019 to 2022 for federation-organised sports promotion. More info at www.olympic.li.

10 december 2018

Alexander Vladimirovich Bykov

Baron Eduard von Falz-Fein (pictured), founder of the Liechtenstein Olympic Committee passed away on 17 November at the age of 106. During a visit to Liechtenstein in February last year, the IOC President presented Baron von Falz-Fein with the Pierre de Coubertin Medal in recognition of his long service to the Olympic Movement. The Baron founded the NOC of Liechtenstein in 1935 and ensured that a team competed in both the Games of the Olympiad and the Olympic Winter Games one year later. He subsequently attended almost every edition of the Olympic Games, holding positions in the LOC, the International Luge Federation (FIL) and the Liechtenstein Cycling Association. Full news release here.