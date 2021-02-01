News from the National Olympic Committee of Israel

Date 01 Feb 2021 Tags NOC News

Find here the latest news from the National Olympic Committee: events, courses, general assemblies and elections, trophies and much more.

01 February 2021

The Olympic Committee of Israel has announced that the Israeli Women's Gymnastics Championships, organised by the Israel Gymnastics Association, will bear the name of Ágnes Keleti, the most successful female Jewish athlete in Olympic history and the recipient of the Israel Prize for Sports and Physical Education 2017. The idea of honouring Ágnes, a legend of gymnastics, for her 100th birthday was conceived by Chaya Halperin, a member of the Israeli gymnastics team in the 1960s, who was chosen by Ágnes to work with her as a teacher at the Zinman College of Physical Education at the Wingate Institute, collaborating with the Olympic Committee of Israel and the Israel Gymnastics Association. More info at www.olympicsil.co.il.

23 November 2020

Olympic Committee of Israel

The Olympic Committee of Israel has launched a strategic plan and gender standardisation as a compass for instilling gender equality. In the plan’s introductory message, Igal Carmi, the President of the Olympic Committee of Israel, and Gilad Lustig, its CEO, wrote: “The Olympic Committee of Israel has joined the call by IOC President Thomas Bach to reduce gender gaps in sport and to strive for equality between genders through commitment and responsibility, by having an influence and serving as an example to sports organisations in Israel.” Indeed, between 2018 and 2020, the Olympic Committee of Israel has implemented 10 out of the 25 recommendations issued by the IOC via diverse projects and plans and a budget allocation for their execution. Click here for the 2020-2024 strategic plan in English. Info at www.olympicsil.co.il.

13 june 2019

Israeli NOC

27 may 2019

has a cooperation venture. Leading researchers and scientists, as well as senior coaches from Israel and members of the sports-tech industry took part. Among the scientific and technological challenges in the field of athletic achievement that were discussed was the challenge of breaking the two-hour barrier in marathon races. More details on www.olympicsil.co.il

Amit Schussel / Olympic Committee of Israel

The Olympic Committee of Israel welcomed Olympic gymnastics champion Nadia Comaneci, also Honorary President of the Romanian Olympic Committee, accompanied by her husband Bart Conner, also an Olympic champion in gymnastics. She was invited to Israel to start the country’s traditional women's race, the Life Run. They were received by Gilad Lustig, CEO of the NOC, and four female Israeli sporting greats: Esther Roth Shachamorov (athletics), Yael Arad (judo), Lee Korzitz (sailing) and Neta Rivkin (gymnastics). Comaneci and her husband visited the NOC’s Olympic Experience Museum and met dozens of young gymnasts and senior male gymnasts at the gymnasium hall located in the Olympic building. (Photo: second row, from left to right: Ilan Gazit, Yael Arad, Nadia Comaneci, Esther Roth Shachamorov, Bart Conner. Front row: Neta Rivkin, Gilad Lustig, Lee Korzitz.)

In addition, the Olympic Committee of Israel and the Academic College at Wingate have held the first International Conference on Sport and Gender. The aim of the Conference was to discuss the challenges in women's sport and promote equality between men and women in Israel. A video message from the IOC President was shown. The Israel Olympic Quiz was also conducted for the fourth consecutive year, and in the spirit of the Conference its main subject was women and Olympic sport. More info at www.olympicsil.co.il

15 January 2019

NOC of Israel

In early January, the Minister in charge of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Sakurada Yoshitaka (left in photo), visited the NOC of Israel. Present on this occasion were NOC President Igal Carmi (right in photo) and CEO Gilad Lustig, IOC Member Alex Gilady, Israeli Paralympic Committee President Shuki Dekel and Secretary General Nissim Sasportas, as well as the NOC’s Goodwill Ambassador, Roni Bornstein. Info at www.olympicsil.co.il.

10 december 2018

Olympic Committee of Israel

IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell (centre) visited Israel as a guest of the Olympic Committee of Israel. He was accompanied by IOC member Alex Gilady (l. on photo) and NOC CEO Gilad Lustig (r. on photo), Yael Arad, Chairwoman of the NOC Sport Commission and Daniel Oren, Head of the Israeli Elite Sport Department. A session was held at the Israeli NOC Headquarterswith the attendance of the Israeli Elite Sport Department, Sports Federations, Executive Board Members and professional coordinators. Kit McConnell talked about the development of Olympic sports, the goals of the IOC and the development of the Olympic Games focusing on the athletes. He also emphasised the importance for NOCs of cooperating with sports federations and committees to promote Olympic sport together. More info at www.olympicsil.co.il.

18 September 2018

Olympic Committee of Israel

On 5 September in Tel Aviv, the Olympic Committee of Israel held the 46th annual ceremony in memory of the 11 athletes, coaches and referees who were killed during the Olympic Games Munich 1972. Attending the ceremony were the Minister of Culture and Sport, Miri Regev; Israel Olympic Committee President Igal Carmi and CEO Gilad Lustig; the German cultural attaché; representatives of the Israeli government and Tel-Aviv Municipality; Munich athletes and their families; families of the 11 victims with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren; the Olympic delegation to the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 and hundreds of other people. The athlete Esther Rot Shahamorov and the swimmer Shlomit Nir Tor, from the 1972 Israeli delegation, laid a wreath at the monument in memory of the 11 victims (photo above). More info at www.olympicsil.co.il.

26 June 2018

Olympic Committee of Israel

The Olympic Committee of Israel marked Olympic Day by conducting a satellite Olympic studies programme within the framework of the 5th International Congress of Exercise and Sports Sciences at the Academic College at Wingate. The Congress included some 17 different disciplines in the field of sports sciences. Approximately 1,000 participants attended the Congress, opened by NOC President Igal Carmi (photo), with lecturers from 25 countries. The third Olympic Quiz Finals were also held, with the participation of physical education students and eight representatives from each physical education college in Israel. The event was attended by some 200 spectators, including college teachers, students, pupils, Olympic athletes and Olympic coaches.