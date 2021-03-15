Date 15 Mar 2021 Tags NOC News

15 March 2021

CNOSF

On 8 March, International Women’s Day, a sculpture to honour Alice Milliat, founder of the International Women’s Sport Federation and the Women’s World Games, was unveiled at the headquarters of the French NOC. A number of prominent figures were present at the ceremony, presided over by NOC President Denis Masseglia, including Jean-Michel Blanquer, minister for national education, youth and sports; Roxana Maracineanu, sports minister; IOC members Guy Drut and Tony Estanguet, who is also President of Paris 2024. The IOC President sent a video message praising the role and the legacy of Alice Milliat as well as the NOC initiative by paying her tribute. The statue of Alice Milliat stands in the entrance to the building, alongside that of Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games. More info here.