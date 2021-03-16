News from the Mongolian National Olympic Committee

Date 15 Mar 2021 Tags NOC News

Mongolian NOC

Naidan Tuvshinbayar, Mongolian NOC President and Ts. Sharavjamts, Chairman of the State Committee for Physical Education and Sport, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation during a ceremony held at the Central Sports Gymnasium. The two organisations have committed to establishing a closer and more productive collaboration in the interests of further sports development and a successful participation in the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

22 February 2021

NOC of Mongolia

On the occasion of its 65th anniversary, the NOC of Mongolia welcomed all the surviving Presidents at Olympic House (photo). The current NOC President, Naidan Tuvshinbayar, thanked them for their great contribution to the creation, development and strengthening of the Olympic Movement in Mongolia. Former NOC Presidents Shagdarjav Magvan, also an IOC Honorary Member, G. Dashzeveg, S. Jamts and Demchigjav Zagdsuren attended the meeting, which was widely covered by local media. Also present was D. Baatar, son of E. Darisuren, the NOC’s founding President. Since its creation in 1956, there have been 12 NOC Presidents, and Team Mongolia has competed at 27 editions of Winter and Summer Olympic Games since 1964, capturing 26 Olympic medals.

01 February 2021

Mongolian NOC

On the eve of 2021, at Olympic House in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolian NOC President Naidan Tuvshinbayar and Secretary General Enkhat Badar-Uugan welcomed the female 3X3 basketball team who have obtained a quota place for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for the first time in the country’s Olympic history, which was also named a top event in Mongolian sport in 2020 by sports journalists. Two NOC office bearers presented New Year gifts to all 14 athletes, who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 in archery, athletics, boxing, shooting, wrestling and 3X3 basketball.

14 December 2020

Mongolian NOC

A special delegation from the Mongolian NOC, including representatives from the Mongolian Border Defence Authority, the Embassy of Japan and the Athens Olympic Council, and headed by NOC EB member Tsendsuren Sandui, has now reached Orvog Gashuun Ovoo, the southernmost point on the Mongolian border, situated in the South Gobi Desert province. The torch dedicated to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 was carried by female runner D. Urandelger, and the national flag was raised at the top of the sacred border hill, symbolising good luck for Team Mongolia. The relay's next destination is Mongol Shariin Davaa, the northernmost point of the 8,252 km-long Mongolian border, located in Huvsgul province.

7 December 2020

Mongolian NOC

The President of the Mongolian NOC, Naidan Tuvshinbayar (see photo), an Olympic judo champion at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008, initiated an "Olympic Wave" challenge against COVID-19 in Mongolia, demonstrating, along with his four young children, the simple and effective exercises that can be done at home to help foster the Olympic spirit and maintain physical fitness during the pandemic period, and urging people of all ages to get active. This challenge has been well received throughout the country, and the winners will be awarded special prizes by the NOC. In addition, the NOC holds weekly webinars on various current sporting and Olympic themes, involving all 60 National Sports Federations and the 29 local and provincial Olympic Councils.

30 October 2018

Mongolian NOC

The Mongolian NOC co-organised the 60th anniversary of the Mongolian Ski Federation at Olympic House in Ulaanbaatar, in the presence of winter Olympians and local and foreign guests. During the ceremony, the first-ever documentary film about Olympic skiing in the country was shown, and a snow gala was held at the Dugana Had training camp near Ulaanbaatar. The Mongolian ski team has competed at 12 Olympic Winter Games, starting at Innsbruck 1964, and at all Asian Winter Games. In addition, the Mongolian NOC, in close cooperation with the local Sydney Olympic Council, organised the first-ever “Beach Sports & Art Games” in Sevrei county, with the participation of 1,200 people. The programme included beach volleyball, wrestling, marathon, sand mountain climbing, best desert songs and sand sculptures.

17 July 2018

Mongolian NOC

The 2018 edition of Olympic Day was a success in Mongolia. More than 200 schoolchildren took part in the Olympic Day Run organised in Terelj. In the capital, Ulaanbaatar, Olympians, athletes with disabilities, and representatives of the government and the media took part in the various activities on offer. This year, the Mongolian NOC celebrated its first Olympic medals (a silver and three bronze), won by wrestlers at the Olympic Games Mexico City 1968, and its first Olympic gold medals, won at the Games in Beijing in 2008. On this occasion, the two 2008 champions, judoka Naidan Tuvshinbayar and boxer Enkhbat Badar-Uugan were presented with the Olympic Star, the NOC’s highest distinction, by NOC President Demchigjav Zagdsuren.

26 June 2018

Mongolian NOC

From 11 to 15 June in Ulaanbaatar, the Mongolian NOC organised a Sports Medicine and Science seminar, with the support of Olympic Solidarity. The seminar topics included sports genetics, sports biomechanics, body composition, golden rules for athletes, sports nutrition as a special part of nutrition science and dietetics, and sports psychology. A total of 45 participants, comprising sports doctors, physical culture university teachers, coaches and athletes, took part, and were presented with their diplomas by NOC President Demchigjav Zagdsuren. In addition, under the terms of an MoU signed with the Russian NOC, the Mongolian NOC invited two Russian experts to attend the seminar.