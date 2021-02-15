News from the Jamaica Olympic Association

Date 15 Feb 2021 Tags NOC News

15 February 2021

Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) President Christopher Samuda has paid tribute to Olympian Leslie Alphonso Laing, who died on 7 February at the age of 95. Laing was a member of Jamaica’s gold medal-winning 4x400m relay team at the Olympic Games Helsinki 1952. In his tribute, Samuda wrote: “Leslie Alphonso Laing's feats as an Olympian are well documented and we salute him with grateful hands. But more importantly, it is the spirit of the gentleman which has inspirited generations of athletes and earned the abiding respect of a nation.” He then underlined the important legacy Laing had left on Jamaican athletics: “More info at www.joa.org.jm

01 February 2021

The United States Sports Academy (USSA), chaired by Thomas Rosandich, held its first ever “virtual” signing ceremony with the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) and Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) on 21 December in Daphne (USA). The Academy will use the institution’s expertise and resources to help aide in the development of the national sports effort in Jamaica. Representing the JOA and JPA were President Christopher L. Samuda, Secretary General and CEO Ryan Foster, Director Yvonne Kong, and Member Relations Manager Novelette Harris. The Academy’s programmes will also be delivered online to students and athletes in Jamaica until COVID-19 cases have declined to a safe level. More details here.

11 November 2019

22 july 2019

President Christopher Samuda (second right in photo) and NOC Secretary General Ryan Foster (left). During her career, Campbell-Brown won eight Olympic medals, including two consecutive golds in the 200m (Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008). She also amassed 11 World Championship medals, earning gold in the 100m at Osaka 2007 and in the 200m at Daegu 2011. More info here

During Olympic Week, the Jamaican NOC organised several events. Many people signed up for the 5km Olympic run/walk, while others attended a thanksgiving service named “Olympic Praise”. An “Olympic Candlelight Women in Sport” ceremony also paid tribute to the achievements and contributions of Jamaican women in sport. More info at www.jamaicaolympicassociation.com.