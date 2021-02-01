News from the Hungarian Olympic Committee

Date 01 Feb 2021 Tags NOC News

Find here the latest news from the National Olympic Committee: events, courses, general assemblies and elections, trophies and much more.

01 February 2021

HOC/Péter Szalmás

On 9 January 2021, five-time Olympic champion gymnast Ágnes Keleti (photo) turned 100. IOC President Thomas Bach spoke with Ágnes on the phone, while Hungarian Olympic Committee (HOC) President Krisztián Kulcsár and Secretary General Bálint Vékássy personally conveyed their best wishes to her. The oldest living Olympic champion is also one of the country’s most successful Olympians, having won 10 Olympic medals for Hungary. She is also a coach, university professor, international sports judge and HOC Honorary Member. In Helsinki in 1952, Ágnes Keleti won one gold, one silver and two bronze Olympic medals. Four years later at the Olympic Games in Melbourne, she won four gold and two silver medals at the age of 35. At the 1954 World Championships in Rome, she collected one medal of each colour. In 1957, she went to Israel for the Fifth Maccabiah Games, after which she immigrated to the country. In 1960, as an Olympic coach, she got three Italian gymnasts to the Olympic Games Rome. More details here.

The Hungarian Olympic Committee has officially established a committee to explore the feasibility and possibility of hosting a future edition of the Olympic Games in the Hungarian capital. The eight-member committee comprises distinguished and acknowledged Hungarian economic players. Full details here.

11 September 2020

Magyarock / Péter Szalmás

The Hungarian Olympic Committee recently launched Magyarock, an athlete and fan lifestyle brand. Magyarock, referring to Hungarians (“magyarok”) in Hungarian, was launched with a press conference in the presence of NOC President Krisztián Kulcsár and NOC Secretary General Bálint Vékássy (photo). Magyarock features new Instagram and Facebook accounts, a YouTube channel, and a website that promotes the Instagram posts of Hungarian athletes and Olympics, the official IOC Instagram page. Full info here.

14 May 2019

Hungarian NOC

The Association of Hungarian Coaches and the Hungarian NOC’s Women in Sport Committee held a joint coach training conference on the role of women in sport. Organised at the Centre for Hungarian Sport (Magyar Sport Háza), the conference was addressed by the Hungarian Secretary of State for Sport, Tünde Szabó, and the NOC President, Krisztián Kulcsár (photo). One of the main aims of the conference was to strengthen the presence of women in coaching and sports leadership. More details here.

24 September 2018

MOB Szalmás Péter, MTI

The Hungarian Olympic Committee has announced the death of the quadruple Olympic champion, epeeist Gyozo Kulcsar (photo), at the age of 77. Kulcsar won an individual gold at the Olympic Games Mexico City 1968, and three team golds at the Olympic Games Tokyo 1964, Mexico City 1968 and Munich 1972. He also won bronze medals in 1972 and at the Montreal Games in 1976, as well as three World Championship golds. More info at www.olimpia.hu