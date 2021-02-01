News from the Hellenic Olympic Committee

Hellenic Olympic Committee

The Hellenic Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, whose President is Vasiliki Millousi organised a webinar entitled “COVID-19 and Sports Psychology” last 17 December. During the webinar, which was moderated by the Commission members Periklis Iakovakis and Maria Danou, sports psychologist Maria Psychountaki gave a speech on “Quarantine, Threat or Opportunity”, while psychologist Barbara Magnisali spoke on an “Intense present, uncertain future – How to build mental resilience”. Full details here.

14 December 2020

Following a proposal by the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) that was accepted by the Greek Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs, the "Olympic Education – Olympic Week in schools" educational programme will take place in Greek schools. The implementing body of the programme will be the Hellenic Olympic Academy, and the operational details were discussed during a meeting held by HOC President and IOC Member Spyros Capralos with the President of the Academy, George Alikakos, with HOC General Secretary Ammanouil Kolymbadis also in attendance (photo). This programme will be conducted with the assistance of Olympic and world champions, over the course of a week in April and May, in elementary and high schools, and includes a set of activities that highlight the educational and training values of the Olympic Games. More info at www.hoc.gr.

10 july 2020

The(HOC) participated in the celebrations of Olympic Day 2020 and sent a message to everyone regarding the integration of physical activity into daily life. Because of COVID-19, the celebration happened online this year and, in some cases, took place in primary schools. The HOC encouraged athletes, clubs and Greek citizens to participate by posting a photo or video of their sports activity on their social media under the hashtag #OlympicDay2020gr. Celebrations also took place in sport clubs and schools in cities around Greece, such as Thessaloniki, Ancient Olympia, Thiva and Livadia under the guidance of Olympic champions and other athletes. More details here

22 may 2020

The Hellenic Olympic Committee and the athletes from its Olympic team created a video for the doctors, nurses, hospital and ambulance employees engaged in the battle against COVID-19, to save and protect the lives of Greeks. NOC President and IOC Member Spyros Capralos also participated in the video entitled “Thank you”. Video and full details here.

28 february 2020

At a press conference held on 24 February at the Hellenic NOC headquarters, information regarding the Olympic flame ceremonies and the Greek leg of the Torch Relay was presented. The presentation was given by NOC President and IOC Member Spyros Capralos, Chair of the Olympic Torch Relay Commission Thanasis Vassiliadis, choreographer Artemis Ignatiou, High Priestess Xanthi Georgiou, and head of the “Ellada Mporeis” programme, Sakis Rouvas. Capralos announced the presence of the Greek President, Prokopios Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the IOC President at the flame-lighting ceremony at Olympia on 12 March. The new President of the Hellenic Republic, Aikaterini Sakellaropoulou, will attend the handover ceremony on 19 March at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens. More info at www.hoc.gr.

21 february 2020

The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) made the historic decision to approve a tripartite agreement between the HOC, the International Olympic Academy (IOA) and the IOC to renovate the IOA premises in Ancient Olympia in order to make the Academy a global centre of Olympic education. The renovation work will begin right after the Flame-Lighting Ceremony for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and the inauguration of the renovated IOA is scheduled for June 2021, to coincide with the IOC Session in Athens. The renovation costs of USD 12.5 million will be covered exclusively by the IOC. Full details here.

14 february 2020

Hellenic NOC President and IOC member Spyros Capralos (right of photo) recently hosted three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Pyrros Dimas (left of photo) at the NOC headquarters, and congratulated him on his appointment as a Champion for Peace by the Peace and Sport organisation. The Peace and Sport Director, Iris Vlachoutsicos (centre of photo) was also present. More details sur www.hoc.gr.

07 february 2020

31 January 2020

The(HOC) has unanimously decided that Olympic shooting champion Anna Korakaki (l. on photo) will be the first torchbearer at the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on 12 March 2020 in Ancient Olympia. The HOC Plenary Session approved the proposal of the HOC’s Olympic Torch Relay Commission and, for the first time in history, a woman will carry the Olympic flame first. Korakaki won a gold medal in the 25m pistol and a bronze in the 10m air pistol at the Olympic Games Rio 2016, and has become a world and European champion. She was also named an Athlete Role Model for the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018. During the same Session, it was decided that the final torchbearer, who will carry the Olympic flame at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on 19 March, will be pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi (r. on photo), who won a gold medal at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 and two consecutive world titles. More info at www.hoc.gr

The Hellenic NOC’s awards ceremony was held at its headquarters in the presence of many personalities, including IOC Member and NOC President Spyros Capralos, Greek Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos, Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis and the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and President of the ELPIDA Friends’ Association of Children with Cancer, Marianna Vardinogianni. Those honoured included the athletes qualified for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the medallists from the 2nd European Games in Minsk in 2019. Artemis Ignatiou, the choreographer of the Flame-lighting and Handover Ceremonies, and Georgios Andreadis, a prominent figure in sailing, received the NOC’s highest honour, the “Demetrius Vikelas” award. The 2019 IOC Sport and Sustainable Architecture trophy was awarded to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation for the construction of its cultural centre, designed on sustainable standards. IOC Honorary Member Lambis V. Nikolaou (left in photo) presented the trophy. Full details here.

09 september 2019

A bilateral cooperation agreement was signed between the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) and the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) last month. CTOC President Hong-Dow Lin and Emmanuel Kolympadis, HOC Secretary General, inked the agreement at the signing ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Che-Hung Lin, Deputy Director General of Sports Administration, Ministry of Education; Isidoros Kouvelos, President of the International Olympic Academy (IOA); Theodora Bakoyannis, a Greek Member of Parliament; and many other guests. This is the 37th NOC to sign a Bilateral Cooperation Agreement with the CTOC. Furthermore, a ceremony was held to mark the unveiling of the CTOC’s “ATHENA” prize and the grand opening of the 42nd Session of the Chinese Taipei Olympic Academy (CTOA). During the ceremony, Hong-Dow Lin awarded the Laurel Medal to Isidoros Kouvelos in appreciation for the IOA’s continuous support towards the CTOA. More info at www.tpenoc.net

13 june 2019

27 may 2019

Thehas announced that a delegation from the Slovak NOC, composed of its President, Anton Siekel; Secretary General, Jozef Liba; IOC Member Danka Bartekova; the Slovak Ambassador to Greece, Iveta Hricová; and a number of Olympians, recently visited Olympia. The delegation was welcomed by Hellenic NOC President Spyros Capralos, Secretary General Manolis Kolympadis and Honorary Dean of the IOA Kostas Georgiadis. The delegation visited the ancient stadium, the monument dedicated to Pierre de Coubertin, the IOA, the Museum of the Olympic Games Athens 2004 and other sites at Olympia. More details on www.hoc.gr

The opening of the programme “The generation of 2004 in Greece on the road to the Olympic Games Paris 2024” took place in Athens at the French Embassy in Greece. The event was attended by Guy Drut, IOC Member; Philippe Vinogradoff, the French Ambassador for Sport; and Spyros Capralos, the President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC). The programme is being co-organised by the French Embassy in Greece and the French Institute of Greece together with the HOC. It is designed to create an active network of 1,800 young people who will be capable of spreading the values of Olympism by 2024. This will be done through the organisation of annual Olympic meetings, to be attended by French and Greek athletes who took part in the Olympic Games Athens 2004. More info at www.hoc.gr.

14 may 2019

Greece and France expressed their joint position for the Olympic spirit to be included on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List during a meeting organised by the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC), and attended by representatives of the two countries, at the HOC headquarters. France was represented by IOC Member and Special Envoy for the IOC to UNESCO Guy Drut (left in photo). The Greek delegation was made up of HOC President Spyros Capralos (centre in photo), HOC Secretary General Manolis Kolympadis and representatives of the Ministry of Culture. The initiative to include the Olympic spirit on the UNESCO list was launched on 18 September 2018. The aim is for the Olympic spirit to be added to the Intangible Cultural Heritage List of a significant number of countries by early 2020 so that in 2021 the application can be submitted to UNESCO. Μore details here.

18 april 2019

The President of the Hellenic NOC, Spyros Capralos, alongside Olympic and world champions and numerous other high-level athletes celebrated the 6th edition of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, which hosted the first modern Olympic Games in 1896. More details on www.hoc.gr

26 March 2019

The first event of the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) Athletes’ Commission was successfully held at the HOC premises in order to raise awareness about the dual career concept for athletes after their retirement. The event was based on experience focused on the athletes and the people who support them. Olympic gymnastics champion Lefteris Petrounias, Olympic sailing champion Pavlos Kagialis, world cycling champion Christos Volikakis, Athletes’ Commission Chair Vasiliki Millousi, the Deputy Minister of Sports, Giorgos Vasiliadis, and the HOC President, Spyros Capralos, participated in the event. More details at www.hoc.gr.

15 January 2019

The Hellenic NOC Annual Awards Ceremony was held in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopios Pavlopoulos. The athletes who were honoured along with their coaches were those who won gold medals at the European and World Championships in 2018 and at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 as well as those who secured quota places for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The ceremony was also attended by the President of the European Olympic Committees, Janez Kocijančič, and its Secretary General, Raffaele Pagnozzi, as well as the President of the International Committee of Mediterranean Games, Amar Addadi, and the Secretary General, Iakovos Filippousis. The 2018 IOC Olympism in Action trophy was awarded to Stefanos Handakas, who secured the medical support programme for the athletes, for his contribution to sport and Olympism. More info here. Tennis champion Alexandros Caldwell was the last athlete to receive financial aid offered by the Olympic family through the Hellenic NOC and its President, Spyros Capralos to all those affected by the devastating wildfires in summer 2018. In total, 14 people and three sports clubs have shared EUR 150,000 donated by the IOC, the European Olympic Committees and the Association of National Olympic Committees to assist athletes affected by the fire and to repair the damage to the sports venues in the fire-stricken areas. More info here.

1st October 2018

The Hellenic NOC, the Hellenic Olympic Academy, the International Olympic Truce Centre and the “Connect Athens” association celebrated the International Day of Peace, on 21 September, at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens. On this occasion, schoolchildren took part in games and painted for peace, with the help of Olympic and world champions like Virginia Kravarioti, Dimitris Kafatos and Dimitris Miteloudis. This was followed by music and dance shows, in which the Loutraki Philharmonic Orchestra took part. At 8 p.m., the celebrations reached a climax with all the participants symbolically lighting a candle to send the message that peace is not and should never be an unattainable dream. More details on www.hoc.gr.

17 July 2018

On a visit to the Hellenic NOC, International Handball Federation (IHF) President Hassan Mustafa was greeted by NOC President Spyros Capralos, First Vice-President Stelios Angeloudis, Secretary General Manolis Kolympadis and NOC member and Greek Olympic Academy President Giorgos Alikakos. The NOC President congratulated the IHF President for his contribution to the Olympic Movement and his support for Greek handball. The Under-19 World Championships being held in Greece in 2021 were among the subjects discussed at a meeting.

9 July 2018

Olympic Day 2018 was celebrated in Athens, Thessaloniki and Ancient Olympia with the participation of thousands of citizens. In Athens, the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC), the National Olympic Academy (NOA) and the Athanasios K. Laskaridis Public Benefit Foundation celebrated an event entitled "A Great Sea, Environment - Sports - Volunteerism" at the Panathenaic Stadium. In Thessaloniki, the Olympic Museum-Protergia, the HOC and the NOA jointly organised a 5km race in which Olympians, world champions, athletes and thousands of people took part. In Ancient Olympia, sports and artistic events attracted hundreds of people of all ages, who participated in the 3rd Vikelios Race. The event was also attended by young people from all over the world who were taking part in the International Olympic Academy’s 58th Session for Young Participants, as well as by Greek weightlifter Giorgos Tzelilis and Kenyan Olympic champion in athletics Eliud Kipchoge. More info at www.hoc.gr.