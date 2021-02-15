News from the Algerian National Olympic Committee

Date 15 Feb 2021 Tags NOC News

Find here the latest news from the National Olympic Committee: events, courses, general assemblies and elections, trophies and much more.

15 February 2021

Algerian NOC

On 11 February, in the framework of its environmental activities and in collaboration with the Directorate General of Forests, the Algerian NOC organised a tree-planting operation at the headquarters of the Ben Aknoun Olympic institution. The operation took place under the theme “Planting trees for the planet”. NOC President Abderrahmane Hammad, Executive Committee members, national sports federations representatives and NOC staff took part in this environmental initiative. More info at www.coa.dz.

08 February 2021

COA

The President of the Algerian NOC (COA), Abderrahmane Hammad (left in photo), and the Director of the National School of Journalism and Information Sciences (ENSJSI), Abdesselam Benzaoui (right), signed a framework agreement between the two institutions on 28 January at the COA headquarters. The aim of the agreement is to support ENSJSI students with work placements at the COA and educational training in the field of sport and Olympism. The ENSJSI will give priority to the COA when it comes to participation in scientific events linked to its area of expertise. Full info here.

23 November 2020

Algerian NOC

At a meeting on 14 November in Algiers, the members of the Ordinary General Assembly of the Algerian NOC unanimously approved the financial and activity reports for 2019, and elected two new members to the Executive Committee. They also approved the action plan and budget projection for 2020 and admitted the Algerian Triathlon Federation as an ex officio member of the NOC Assembly. Fifty-four of the Assembly’s 89 members attended the meeting. More details here.

30 October 2020

Algerian NOC

Abderrahmane Hammad, President of the Algerian NOC and Second Vice-President of the Organising Committee for the 19th Mediterranean Games, Oran 2022, led a delegation visit to Oran on 18 October. At a meeting held at the headquarters of the Games Organising Committee, the progress that has been made with the Games preparations was reviewed. The infrastructure, accommodation, accreditation, and Games promotion were among the themes addressed during the meeting. More info here.

To mark the 57th anniversary of its creation and also National Press Day, on 24 October the NOC organised a “Sport and Media” day. A number of themes were addressed on a range of topics, including the creation of the NOC, Algeria’s participation in the Olympic Games, the careers of Algerian Olympic medallists and the role of the press in covering the Games. There was also a tribute to five journalists for their contribution to the development of sport and the Algerian sports press. More info here.

25 september 2020

Algerian NOC

Abderrahmane Hammad (photo) was elected as President of the Algerian NOC at the elective General Assembly held on 12 September at the NOC headquarters in Algiers. Eighty out of 90 members who make up the General Assembly were present. The new NOC President has been African high jump champion several times and won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games Sydney 2000. He succeeds Mustapha Berraf, who stepped down in May. More details here. The investiture ceremony took place on 17 September in the presence of the Youth and Sports Minister, Sid-Ali Khaldi, and the Secretary of State for Elite Sport, Salima Souakri. More info here. In addition, the Algerian NOC celebrated Word Cleanup Day on 19 September by organising an operation to collect rubbish at Talaghilef, in the province of Tizi Ouzou. The operation was run in partnership with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and in collaboration with the Youth and Sports Department, the Tizi Ouzou Environment Department, the Djurdjura Natural Park, the People’s Municipal Assembly of Boghni, and various clubs and village committees. More details here.

12 june 2020

Algerian NOC

Mohamed Meridja (left of photo) was received by Youth and Sports Minister Sid Ali Khaldi at the end of May. Several topics were addressed during the meeting, in particular the biggest upcoming sports events, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the Mediterranean Games in Oran. More details here

22 May 2020

The Algerian NOC took part in a national solidarity campaign by donating medical supplies to Boufarik hospital (in the Blida wilaya). The supplies included masks, protective equipment and disinfectant. In addition, at the request of the Algiers wilaya, the NOC has made the premises of the Algerian Olympic Museum, located close to the Mustapha-Bacha hospital, available for use by medical staff. Details on www.coa.dz.

28 February 2020

Algerian NOC

The first meeting between the Algerian NOC’s Medical Commission and sports physicians was held on 22 February at the NOC’s headquarters in Ben Aknoun. The meeting brought together sports doctors and health officials. Members of the NOC’s Executive Board and several Olympic champions were also present. The aim of this science-themed day is ultimately to provide better care to athletes taking part in high-level competitions. More details here.

31 January 2020

Algerian NOC

On 25 January, the Algerian NOC, whose President is IOC Member Mustafa Berraf, held an extraordinary general assembly. This was attended by 50 of the 87 member associations, including 16 representing Olympic sports federations. On this occasion, five new Executive Board members were elected. More details on www.coa.dz.

13 January 2020

NOC of Algeria

At the end of December, the province of Bejaia in Algeria hosted several Olympic-related events. The NOC of Algeria, in collaboration with the provincial authorities, hosted the 2019 edition of Olympic Day on 27 and 28 December. A rich and varied programme was offered to participants. Young athletes took part in demonstrations of a variety of sporting disciplines, and around 1200 athletes participated in the Olympic Day run in Tichy. More info here. The 3rd Athletes’ Forum brought together several Olympians and national team members from eastern Algeria. The sessions were led by two Olympic champions: Abderhmane Hammad, who is also chair of the NOC’s athletes’ commission, and Soraya Haddad. Themes included Olympic grants and assistance for athletes, and problems faced by athletes during and after their sports careers. More info here. As part of a programme implemented by the NOC medical commission, a debate on doping was organised in Bejaia, with the participation of Olympians, members of the national squad, sports doctors and administrators. More info here.

09 December 2019

Algerian NOC

As part of the “Judo in Schools” operation launched by the Algerian NOC in collaboration with the International Judo Federation (IJF), on 3 December four judo classes were opened in four primary schools in the districts of Bejaia, Aokas, El kseur and Sidi Aich. NOC President and IOC Member Mustapha Berraf joined the local dignitaries at the opening, along with local judoka Soraya Haddad, a bronze medallist from Beijing 2008, who is coordinating the project. The aim of the scheme is primarily educational, with the intention of identifying talented youngsters and helping children to set goals. Each school will be allocated a qualified coach, and tatamis and judo suits will be donated by the NOC. More info at www.coa.dz.

29 October 2019

Algerian NOC

On 21 October, Algerian Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah (left of photo) presented the medal of the National Order of Merit (“Ahid” rank) to the runner-up in the 1,500 metres at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, Taoufik Makhloufi (right of photo), who was also the 1,500m Olympic champion at the 2012 Games in London and silver medallist in the 1,500m and 800m at the 2016 Games in Rio. He was awarded the medal in recognition of his efforts and performances at the Olympic Games and World Championships. The ceremony was held in the presence of Youth and Sports Minister Raouf Salim Bernaoui, Algerian NOC President and IOC Member Mustapha Berraf, Presidential Secretary General Noureddine Ayadi and Algerian Athletics Federation President Abdelhakim Dib. More details here.

02 September 2019

Algerian NOC

Mustafa Berraf, the President of the Algerian NOC and an IOC Member (left in photo), and the head of the Directorate-General for National Security, have signed an agreement designed to combat threats to the integrity of sport. Under this agreement, the DGSN’s remit will now go beyond overseeing the safety of athletes, fans and referees and stadium security at sports events; the body will also be directly involved in the fight against corruption and misappropriation of funds in sport at national level. More details here.

13 june 2019

Algerian NOC

27 May 2019

took part in a campaign to combat plastic waste, in response to the IOC’s call to join the UN Environment’s #CleanSeas initiative. On this occasion, the programme of the NOC’s environment commission was unveiled. This includes a Sport and the Environment Day on 6 July and another in November this year; and a reforestation operation at the Olympafrica Centre in December. More details here

Algerian NOC

The Algerian NOC held its Ordinary General Assembly on 16 May in Algiers, in the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Abderaouf Bernaoui. The 67 members present unanimously adopted the financial and other reports for 2018, and the activity programme and budget for 2019. Two new members were admitted to the NOC General Assembly, former tennis player and Olympian (Seoul 1988) Warda Bouchabou, and sports journalist Wahiba Belhoua. The Algerian Kung-fu-wushu Federation was also admitted. More details on www.coa.dz.

14 May 2019

Algerian NOC

On 4 May in Algiers, the Algerian NOC, in collaboration with Olympic Solidarity, organised a seminar on marketing and sport. Held in the presence of Youth and Sports Minister Raouf Salim Bernaoui and NOC President Mustapha Berraf (left of photo), the seminar was attended by sports federation representatives, teachers, academics and sports administrators. The topics addressed were sports marketing, event communication and sports sponsorship. More details here.

18 April 2019

On 6 April, the Algerian NOC celebrated the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace in Algiers, with the first edition of the “Peace and Sport Run”. Under the patronage of Olympic champion Nouria Benida Merah, the Run took place in the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Raouf Salim Bernaoui, NOC President Mustapha Berraf and IOC honorary member Mustapha Larfaoui. The Minister started the 3km race, in which around 1,000 participants of all ages took part. More details here.

18 March 2019

Algerian NOC

To mark International Women’s Day, the Algerian NOC, in collaboration with Olympic Solidarity, organised a women and sport seminar in Algiers on 9 March. Under the theme of “Olympism, encouraging and protecting women”, the seminar addressed four topics: the promotion and responsibility of sports leaders; the importance of gender equality and diversity in sport; preventing intimidation, harassment and abuse in sport; and the media coverage given to female athletes. Several personalities from the national and African sports movement were present, including the Minister of Youth and Sport, Mohamed Hattab; NOC President Mustapha Berraf; Comoros Islands NOC President Ibrahim Ben Ali; Malian NOC Vice-President Aminata Keita; Olympic champions Hassiba Boulmerka, Nouria Benida-Merrah, Abderrahmane Hammad and Mohamed Allalou; and a number of national sports federation presidents. More details on www.coa.dz.

04 February 2019

Algerian NOC

Footballer Ryad Mahrez and karateka Lamya Matoub received the first prizes in the 4th edition of the Algerian Olympic and sports awards, a national distinction of the Algerian NOC. Organised in Algiers on 26 January, the ceremony was attended by many personalities, including the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mohamed Hattah; the Communications Minister, Djamel Kaouane; the Wali [governor] of Algiers, Abdelkader Zoukh; and NOC President Mustafa Berraf. Several other awards were presented to the athletes who excelled in 2018. More details here.

20 december 2018

Algerian NOC

On December 14, the Algerian NOC organised the 27th edition of the Southern Olympic Day in the Ziban capital of Biskra. The regional centre for the preparation of the elite was the scene of several sports competitions at the end of which trophies and diplomas were given to all participants. Scientific activities were also on the programme, in the form of talks on the themes of sports preparation. More info here. In addition, the NOC informs us that 14 graduates, including four Algerians, are the first intake of fencing masters in the three specialties (foil, epée and sabre) of the African Fencing Academy of Algiers. A ceremony was held in their honour at the Olympic Museum in Algiers. More info here.

18 September 2018

Algerian NOC

On the occasion of World Clean-up Day on 15 September, the Algerian NOC, in collaboration with the “Let’s do it Algeria” association, organised an environmental clean-up campaign on Ain Taya beach. The NOC created a programme which included sports (rowing) and environmental activities. Run in collaboration with the commune of Ain Taya, the Algerian Youth Department, the Civil Protection Department and the volunteer movement, this event attracted almost 600 participants, including members of the NOC Executive Committee and several Olympic and sports personalities. More info on www.coa.dz.

27 July 2018

Algerian NOC

In Algiers, the participants in the first advanced sports management courses received their certificates. Organised by the Algerian NOC in conjunction with Olympic Solidarity, the courses were given by teachers and Algerian sports personalities to managers from national sports federations and other sports organisations. The programme, which took place from April 2017 to June 2018, covered a range of topics including sports management, financial management, events and sports marketing. The ceremony was attended by members of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA)’s Executive Committee, which was meeting in Algiers, and representatives from Olympic Solidarity. More info here.

18 June 2018

Algerian NOC

On 10 June, the Algerian NOC organised, in collaboration with the Department of Youth and Sport of the Province of Sétif and the School Sports League of Sétif, a day devoted to Olympic education. A NOC delegation, led by its President, Mustapha Berraf, attended the various activities. A course, hosted by teachers on education and the Olympic values, was also held. More info here.

11 June 2018

Algerian NOC

The Ordinary General Assembly of the Algerian NOC was held on 2 June in Bab Ezzaouar (Algiers). The Minister for Youth and Sport, Mohamed Hattab, was in attendance. The 58 members present unanimously approved the activity report and financial statements for 2017 and the action plan for 2018. The NOC President, Mustapha Berraf, reported on the NOC’s activities in 2017. Prior to the opening of the Assembly, a ceremony was held in which the Algerian Olympic and Sport Order of Merit was awarded to former international footballer Antar Yahia and fencer Fériel Salhi. Info on www.coalgerie.com.

28 May 2018

Algerian NOC

A cooperation and exchange agreement was signed on 6 May by the Algerian NOC and the Mauritanian NOC at the Olympic Museum in Algiers, in the presence of the members of the Algerian NOC Executive Board and national sports federation presidents. The agreement, signed by the NOC presidents, Mustapha Berraf (right of photo) and Mohamed Mahmoud Ould Mah (left of photo), covers exchanges of athletes and coaches in various sports, and aims to strengthen relations between the two countries.