More than 40 NOCs benefit from advanced virtual training

Date 10 Mar 2021

The group of NOCs developing specific expertise on the prevention of competition manipulation keeps growing: more than 40 NOCs from all five continents took part in the third advanced virtual training session in early February, aimed at NOC Single Points of Contact (SPOCs). Some NOCs joined following their participation in the recent INTERPOL-IOC training sessions.

This edition was focused on sports betting, what it entails, an overview of the complex market, how to monitor competitions and gather intelligence, and the importance of awareness-raising efforts. Matters related to the sharing of account-based information were also addressed. External speakers included experts from the betting industry and monitoring specialists. The participants were also made aware of the recently-published IOC guidelines for sports organisations on sponsorship by sports betting operators.

Dr Tone Jagodic, advisor and SPOC for the NOC of Slovenia, said about his experience at the training session: “The advanced virtual training focusing on sports betting matters was very informative. It helped us to further understand the complex matter of sports betting as well as the ways NOCs should be acting each time a sports betting irregularity is detected. We look forward to attending more advanced virtual NOC trainings on this topic in the future.”

The next advanced virtual training session will take place in May and will be fully devoted to the prevention of competition manipulation at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Stay tuned! If your NOC is interested in joining the group, please get in contact with the OM Unit PMC at OMUnitPMC@olympic.org.

About Single Points of Contact

In recent months, and in preparation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the OM Unit PMC has stepped up its collaboration with NOCs in order to raise awareness of the issue and protect clean athletes in the best way possible. The ambitious, long-term aim is to have each NOC appoint a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) and empower this person to act efficiently when it comes to supporting the development of relevant regulations and awareness-raising activities, as well as following up on potential cases of competition manipulation. This includes a good understanding of the national jurisdiction and close coordination with law enforcement. The SPOC model has taken off successfully in Europe and is now being rolled out to NOCs on other continents. For instance, a dedicated webinar took place in Oceania last December, organised by ONOC. Fifteen NOCs from the region took part. In mid-April, a similar webinar will be organised for the NOCs in the Americas. So far, more than 110 NOCs have appointed an SPOC in their organisation.

Continuous support for individual NOCs

At the same time, support for individual NOCs is provided on an ongoing basis. Recently, the OM Unit PMC gave a presentation on the key rules and risks regarding competition manipulation during webinars organised by the NOCs of Morocco, Malta and Equatorial Guinea for their athletes. An increasing number of NOCs are also in the process of adopting the relevant rules, with the NOCs of Morocco and Pakistan being recent examples.