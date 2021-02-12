 skip to content

IOC welcomes establishment and composition of Candidate Review Committee to appoint Tokyo 2020 President

Olympic Flag IOC
Date
12 Feb 2021
Tags
Olympic News, IOC News, IOC Statements, Tokyo 2020

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomes the establishment and composition of a Candidate Review Committee for the appointment of the next President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee. It applauds the decision to have equal gender representation on the Review Committee, including athletes’ representatives, and the commitment to transparency. This is a clear commitment to gender equality, which is fully in line with Olympic Agenda 2020, the IOC’s strategic roadmap.

In addition, the IOC welcomes the desire to increase the number of female members of the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board and the plan to establish a gender equality promotion team within the Organising Committee. 

Tags Olympic News , IOC News , IOC Statements , Tokyo 2020

Related News

Olympic Flag Tokyo 2020

IOC Statement on the resignation of Tokyo 2020 President Mori Yoshiro

Olympic Flag IOC News

IOC Statement on gender equality in the Olympic Movement

Quick links :
btn
back to top
Fr