IOC Statement on the resignation of Tokyo 2020 President Mori Yoshiro

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) takes note of President Mori’s decision to step down as President of the Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The IOC fully respects President Mori’s decision to step down and understands his reasons for doing so. At the same time, we would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution to the organisation of the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 over the course of the past years. Among his many accomplishments, President Mori helped to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared Olympic city. The IOC will continue working hand-in-hand with his successor to deliver safe and secure Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021.”

John Coates, Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission Tokyo 2020, said: “Throughout our eight years working together, President Mori was a strong and effective leader, who could always be trusted to find solutions even in the most difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cooperation with President Mori has been outstanding. I would like to thank him for all his support and dedication.”

The IOC remains as committed as ever to the safe and successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. We are strengthened in this by the unwavering commitment of the Japanese and Tokyo Metropolitan Governments, the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and the Organising Committee. The IOC is further encouraged by the fact that CEO Muto Toshiro will ensure continuity in the organisation and delivery of these Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The IOC has been informed and welcomes the fact that the Organising Committee will follow due process to determine the new President.