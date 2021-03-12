IOC Session endorses new future hosts approach and targeted dialogue with Brisbane 2032

IOC Members today showed strong support for the new reforms that have revolutionised the process to elect future Olympic hosts.

Following a report from the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Oympiad at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session, the three levels of government in Australia today testified to the benefits of the new approach and confirmed their support for the Brisbane 2032 project.

The current global uncertainty is expected to continue after the COVID-19 crisis, given the world’s interconnectivity as well as the financial risks and resilience required to overcome the situation. Therefore, the opportunity offered by the new sound and robust approach to seize the momentum provided by the excellent project of the Brisbane 2032 Committee and the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) was appreciated by the IOC Session.

The decision to enter into a targeted dialogue for the Olympic Games 2032 was endorsed by the IOC Members and the Future Host Commission will start more detailed discussions with Brisbane 2032 and the AOC.

The New Approach

Commission Chair Kristin Kloster Aasen recalled how the new approach was the direct result of a six-year process that started with the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020 (approved in 2014) and the New Norm (presented in 2018), already leading to positive results in the Candidature Process for the Olympic Winter Games 2026 (concluded in 2019) and the current strong hosting interest.

The approach was shaped to address challenges from the past. Before Olympic Agenda 2020, the procedure was like applying for a franchise with the IOC setting the conditions for the tender. Potential candidates wanting to outbid each other spent tens of millions in the process and, when not elected, were considered as losers at home and could not justify a future candidature. Some also faced ethical problems because of lobbying misconduct. As a result, there were fewer and fewer candidates and the IOC’s reputation suffered.

“The new approach is dictated by rigour, good governance and transparency. It is governed by rules of conduct for both the continuous dialogue and the targeted dialogue, and the Commission’s terms of reference are diligently enforced,” said Kloster Aasen.

“IOC Executive Board Members and representatives of countries who have expressed an interest in hosting the Games are not allowed to serve on the Future Host Commissions. The Commissions represent all stakeholder groups – the International Federations, the National Olympic Committees, athletes and the International Paralympic Committee. And there are strict rules in regard to confidentiality, conflict of interest and abiding by the IOC's Code of Ethics,”

IOC President Thomas Bach also addressed the changes yesterday during his speech to the IOC Session: “We introduced a more targeted and flexible approach to electing future hosts. We are ensuring that the Olympic Games are now fully aligned with the long-term plans and needs of Olympic hosts and of their communities. The new approach is focused on keeping costs to a minimum and it prevents undue influence and lobbying. Our revolution had immediate positive results. Soon after you approved the reforms in 2019, we received declarations of interest from more parties than we had seen for many, many years.”

IOC

Brisbane 2032 support

A video message from representatives of the three levels of government in Australia outlined the qualities of the Brisbane 2032 project – its solid technical concept five years in the making, existing infrastructure, strong public and political support, Olympic sport passion and expertise, and alignment with the region’s long-term ambition.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison explained how “the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games draw something wondrous out in the Australian soul. We’re a sporting nation, it lifts our vision, it brings people together, it brings Australians together. Every level of Government in Australia is working together to deliver Brisbane 2032.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Brisbane 2032 Committee wants to ensure it can present a plan “which will deliver great Games and great legacy, and which will engage all Australians and Queenslanders in the journey of a lifetime, driving economic, social and environmental benefits that we have already analysed and are confident of achieving.”

Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner, also Chair of the Council of Mayors of South East Queensland, was pleased with the new approach: “We are growing at a rapid pace and to manage that growth we are making investments that support the sustainability of our community and of the planet. Already, as a result of your continuous dialogue process and your reform initiatives, we have been able to align our Games plan with our long-term planning.”

Next steps

In the video, the three levels of government underlined that the hard work to meet the requirements of the targeted dialogue is just beginning. Brisbane 2032 and the AOC will have to submit responses to the Future Host Questionnaire and the corresponding guarantees. Following further exchanges, the Future Host Commission will report back to the IOC EB in due course.

If all the requirements are met, the IOC EB can propose the election of the future host of the Games of XXXV Olympiad to the IOC Session. If the discussions are not successfully concluded, Brisbane 2032 will rejoin the continuous dialogue.

At the same time, the Commission will maintain continuous dialogue with interested parties to further develop their excellent and promising projects, be it for the Olympic Games 2032 if the Targeted Dialogue with Brisbane 2032 and the AOC is not successful, or for the Olympic Games 2036 and other future Olympic events.