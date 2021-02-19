IOC receives WADA's CRC confirmation that implementation guidelines for CAS decision regarding RUSADA will not lead to non-compliance procedures if fully applied

Date 19 Feb 2021 Tags Olympic News, IOC News

The decision taken by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 17 December 2020 regarding the case of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) needs to be strictly and consistently implemented across the Olympic Movement. Any deviation from the award could lead to new court cases or non-compliance procedures by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

This is why implementation guidelines were submitted to WADA by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in coordination with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the International Federations (IFs). They aim to help the IOC, IPC and IFs with the correct implementation of the award. WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) has now confirmed that the guidelines are in line with the CAS decision and, if respected, would not lead to a non-compliance procedure against World Anti-Doping Code signatories.

Although each IF is responsible for the implementation of the CAS decision under the World Anti-Doping Code and will have to take their own implementation decisions according to their own statutes or constitutions, these guidelines allow them to ensure consistency. The guidelines provide the framework for the implementation by the IFs at World Championships and at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. They have been distributed to all Summer and Winter Olympic IFs and the IPC.

The guidelines have been endorsed by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) and the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations (AIOWF).

They provide guidance on the organisations’ participation name, flags, emblem and uniforms to be used during the Olympic Games and World Championships.

The full document is available here.