IOC President welcomes Swiss President to Olympic House

IOC - Greg Martin
Date
26 Feb 2021
Tags
Olympic News, IOC News, Tokyo 2020
IOC President Thomas Bach welcomed the President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, to Olympic House in Lausanne on Friday.

Tokyo 2020


President Bach gave Mr Parmelin a tour of Olympic House, the IOC headquarters and one of the most sustainable buildings in the world. They both acknowledged the strong and mutual attachment of the IOC to Lausanne and Switzerland, where the institution has been based since 1915.

Mr Parmelin stopped to sign the IOC’s “golden book”, wishing the Olympic Movement a bright future and all the very best.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed Mr Parmelin’s intention to visit Japan this July to support the Swiss Olympic team that will be competing at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

President Bach expressed to him the IOC’s warmest welcome to the Olympic Games.

This was followed by a discussion about the comprehensive set of COVID-19 countermeasures in Tokyo already contained in the first version of the Tokyo 2020 Playbook, which President Parmelin warmly welcomed.

After hearing about the progress being made in the preparations and the next key milestones on the road to Tokyo, the Swiss President shared his optimism, and expressed his strong encouragement to the IOC and the Japanese organisers, and his best wishes for the success of the upcoming Games in Japan.

Mr Parmelin is the fourth Swiss Head of State to visit the IOC in the last four years.

