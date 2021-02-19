IOC Executive Board meetings and 137th IOC Session - Information for the media

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold remote meetings by videoconference through a secure electronic system from Monday 8 March to Friday 12 March 2021.

The EB on 8 March is a preparatory meeting for the IOC Session. Further details will be released closer to the date.

The 137th IOC Session will take place from Wednesday 10 to Friday 12 March 2021. The proceedings of the IOC Session will be available on YouTube and Zoom. To follow the proceedings on Zoom, you will need to register and receive a dedicated link to connect. Details to connect will be released closer to the date.

Please click here to see the schedule of the IOC Executive Board meeting and IOC Session. We will inform all registered media of any delay via email and on Twitter: @IOCMEDIA.

The IOC will be holding various press conferences open to the media at the end of the IOC Executive Board meeting and IOC Session.

Please pre-register for any event you want to cover to receive a dedicated link to attend the press conference. There will be two press conferences with the IOC President during the IOC Session, the Zoom link will serve for both events.

IOC Executive Board meeting, 8 March at 5.30 p.m. CET – click here to register

137th IOC Session, on 10 and 12 March at 5.30 p.m. CET – click here to register

The press conferences will also be livestreamed on the IOC Media YouTube channel.

