IOC Executive Board meeting - Information for the media

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) will meet remotely by videoconference through a secure electronic system on Wednesday 27 January 2021.

The EB is scheduled to receive updates on the activities of the IOC commissions and administration, as well as reports from the Organising Committees for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Please click here to see the schedule.

The IOC will be holding a press conference open to the media with the IOC President at the end of the meeting. Photos of the beginning of the IOC Executive Board meeting will be available on Flickr.

Date: Wednesday 27 January

Time: 12 - 4 p.m.CET (EB meeting) / 5.30 p.m. CET TBC* (IOC President’s press conference)

All media are welcome. Please register here to receive the link to the IOC President’s press conference.

Please click here to access the instructions on how to log in and ask questions during the press conference. Please note that you should connect exclusively via Google Chrome or the BlueJeans mobile app.

The press conference will also be live streamed on the IOC Media YouTube channel.

*We will inform all registered media of any delay via email and on Twitter @IOCMEDIA.

