IOC Executive Board (EB) meeting and 137th IOC Session – UPDATED information for the media

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold remote meetings by videoconference through a secure electronic system from Monday 8 to Friday 12 March 2021.

The EB meeting on 8 March is a preparatory meeting for the IOC Session. The Board is scheduled to receive updates on the activities of the IOC administration and reports from the Organising Committees for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The 137th IOC Session will take place from Wednesday 10 to Friday 12 March 2021. The proceedings of the IOC Session will be accessible on YouTube and Zoom.

To follow the proceedings on Zoom, you will need to register here to receive a dedicated link, which will serve for all three days. Interpretation will be available in six languages.

Please find below the YouTube links to follow the proceedings of the 137th IOC Session LIVE (links will be activated closer to the date):

- Wednesday 10 March

- Thursday 11 March

- Friday 12 March

Please click here to see the schedules of the IOC EB meeting and the IOC Session. We will inform all registered media of any delay via email and on Twitter: @IOCMEDIA.

Photos of the start of the IOC EB meeting and the IOC Session will be available on Flickr.

The IOC will be holding various press conferences open to the media at the end of the IOC EB meeting and the IOC Session.

Please pre-register for any event you want to cover in order to receive a dedicated link to attend the press conference. There will be two press conferences with the IOC President during the IOC Session, and the Zoom link will serve for both of these. Please click here to access the instructions on how to log in and ask questions during the press conferences. The press conferences will be in English, and you will have the possibility on Zoom to get French interpretation.

- Press briefing - IOC EB meeting, 8 March at 5.30 p.m. CET – click here to register

- IOC President’s press conferences - 137th IOC Session, on 10 and 12 March at 5.30 p.m. CET – click here to register

The press conferences will also be livestreamed on the IOC Media YouTube channel.

Please find below the direct link to the various press conferences on YouTube (links will be activated closer to the date):

- Press Briefing with Mark Adams, IOC President’s spokesperson, on 8 March at 5.30 p.m. CET –

- IOC President’s Press Conference on 10 March at 5.30 p.m. CET

-IOC President’s Press Conference on 12 March at 5.30 p.m. CET

Please click here to read the News Access Rules that will apply for the IOC EB meeting and the 137th IOC Session.

Live Coverage of the 137th IOC Session Available

OBS will be providing broadcast quality coverage of a selected portion of the IOC Session on Wednesday 10 March from 12:00-18:00 UTC / 13:00 – 19:00 CET (with possible extension). The feed will start while the Session has already begun.

Please find here details regarding receiving this feed.

Please note, times listed below are subject to change:

12:35 UTC / 13:35 CET: President Bach´s speech about the Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms final report (approximately 40 min)

President Bach´s speech about the Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms final report (approximately 40 min) Olympic Agenda 2020 film with testimonials

Q&A Session

14:30 UTC / 15:30 CET: Vote for the IOC President

Vote for the IOC President 15:00 UTC / 16:00 CET: IOC President Announcement

IOC President Announcement 16:30 UTC / 17:30 CET: IOC President´s Press Conference

A Video News Release (VNR) will be provided immediately after Wednesday’s session with highlights of the day’s events. The VNR will be made available on the IOC Newsroom and for RHBs, via OBS.tv.

###

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 3.4 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

###

For more information, please contact the IOC Media Relations Team:

Tel: +41 21 621 6000, email: pressoffice@olympic.org, or visit our web site at www.olympic.org.

Broadcast quality footage

The IOC Newsroom: http://iocnewsroom.com/

Videos

YouTube: www.youtube.com/iocmedia

Photos

For an extensive selection of photos available shortly after each event, please follow us on Flickr.

To request archive photos and footage, please contact our Images team at: images@olympic.org.

Social media

For up-to-the-minute information on the IOC and regular updates, please follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.