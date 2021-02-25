IOC Executive Board discusses the situation of IWF

Date 24 Feb 2021 Tags Olympic News, IOC News

Today, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) discussed the report presented on the current situation of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

On 27 January, the IOC EB reiterated its serious concerns about the progress made by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) in the areas of governance and anti-doping, including changes made to the IWF Anti-Doping Rules without prior consultation with the IOC.

The situation of the IWF is becoming increasingly serious, and the IOC EB is extremely concerned, particularly by the lack of significant changes to the culture and leadership of the IWF.

While the EB acknowledged the reversal of one change in the IWF Anti-Doping Rules, it was noted that there were many other requested changes and advice from the IOC EB and the ITA that had been ignored by the IWF, despite the warnings issued by the IOC.

If the concerns are not addressed in a satisfactory and timely way, the IOC EB will have to review the place of weightlifting on the programme of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and future Olympic Games.

In addition, the IOC EB may reduce the quota of IWF officials present at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.