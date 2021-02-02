IOC EB rejects complaint against CAS, FIFA and its President, Gianni Infantino

Date 02 Feb 2021 Tags Olympic News, IOC News, Ethics

The decision was made today by postal vote after the IOC Executive Board (EB) reviewed the recommendations made by the IOC Ethics Commission.

With regard to the Court of Arbitration for Sport:

As the Court of Arbitration for Sport is excluded from the scope of application of the IOC Code of Ethics, this part of the complaint therefore falls outside the scope of both the IOC and its Ethics Commission.

With regard to FIFA:

The IOC Ethics Commission noted that the complaint relating to the players’ transfer market is in no way connected with the relations between the IOC and FIFA, but rather with the management of this organisation, which is the exclusive remit of the International Federation.

Therefore, the complaint regarding FIFA falls outside of the scope of both the IOC and its Ethics Commission.

With regard to Mr Gianni Infantino, IOC Member and FIFA President:

Mr Gianni Infantino, in his capacity as an IOC Member since 2020, falls under the scope of application of the IOC Code of Ethics at all times and in all circumstances.

Concerning the allegations regarding the management of FIFA and in particular the players’ transfer market also made against Mr Gianni Infantino, the IOC Ethics Commission noted that the complaint referred only to a general analysis linked with the management of this International Federation, which is outside the scope of application of the IOC Code of Ethics.

Therefore, in the absence of evidence of any specific facts of which Mr Gianni Infantino could be personally accused, the IOC Ethics Commission recommended that the complaint shall be rejected.

Based on the recommendations of the IOC Ethics Commission, the IOC EB today decided to: