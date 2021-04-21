TOP Partner Intel to support data capture at Tokyo 2020

Date 21 Apr 2021

As part of the implementation of Olympic Agenda 2020/the New Norm, the IOC has committed to supporting future OCOGs with data and more information on key aspects of Games operations.

Therefore, the Data Capture Project has become an ongoing activity from Games to Games in order to capture, measure and assess data and statistics on all aspects of Games operations. The end goal is to help efforts to reduce the cost and complexity of Games delivery and increase flexibility for the OCOGs, particularly Paris 2024. In addition, the data captured will feed into the post-Games discussions and updates of the IOC’s operational requirements and service levels.

At this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, IOC TOP Partner Intel will significantly support the IOC’s Data Capture Project by delivering internet of things (IOT)-based data collection solutions for specific use cases in Tokyo, with potential scaling opportunities for future Games editions. The use cases in scope include measuring the occupancy of TA buses, the usage of key back-of-house venue spaces, and monitoring the use of parking spaces. This work will take place in the following venues: the Olympic Stadium, the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Makuhari Messe Hall A and Hall B, Aomi Urban Sports Park, and the Olympic Village.

Chris Siems, Olympics Technology Group Programme Director at Intel, said: “The power of data-driven insights is providing industries across the world with the ability to see, learn and make decisions in ways never before possible. In support of Olympic Agenda 2020/the New Norm, Intel will deliver an end-to-end venue-ready platform that will provide a multi-Games data-centric approach to improve operational efficiencies and Games experience. By deploying scalable capture systems, Intel technology will bring analytics closer to the source of data, providing a greater understanding of Games operations and helping the IOC and future OCOGs ensure that the Olympic and Paralympic Games are affordable, beneficial and sustainable.”