New case studies, guides and more

- Date
- 21 Apr 2021
In this section you can discover a number of new learning resources which have been published recently by the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and are available on OGK (Olympic Games Knowledge).
Case studies
- Implementing Successful Knowledge Management Practices and Programmes
This new case study explores how an organisation can create an efficient and enduring knowledge management culture and maximise its impact. It provides examples from the wider business world that the IOC and OCOGs can learn from.
- Strategic Planning for People Management
This updated case study looks at the elements and process of developing an effective PEM Strategy from an OCOG perspective. It explores what this should contain, the opportunities and challenges that implementing such a strategy represents, and what previous OCOGs feel they got right and what they would improve upon if they had their time again in order to render these deliverables more valuable/impactful in the years following their Olympic and Paralympic Games preparations.
- Best Practice in Paralympic Integration – Creating Workflow Efficiencies
This updated case study aims to show OCOGs how they can maximise Olympic and Paralympic integration and collaboration by creating workflow efficiencies that will facilitate reciprocal benefits. If OCOGs can streamline the delivery of the Games and achieve such efficiencies, ultimately they will bring down the cost and complexity of staging this exciting 60-day festival of sport.
- Case Study “Creating a Culture of Accessibility through Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games”
Building on best practices and experiences from previous Games, this new IPC case study explores how an OCOG, in collaboration with its delivery partners, can create a culture of tangible and intangible accessibility initiatives. It considers how an OCOG can prioritise accessibility during Olympic and Paralympic Games planning and operations, thereby contributing to an inclusive world through Para sport.
Guides
- The Olympic Games in Numbers / The Olympic Winter Games in Numbers
The information presented in these two documents has been compiled from previous Olympic Games (London 2012 and Rio 2016 – as well as Tokyo 2020, where such information already exists) and the three most recent Winter Games (Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018) to help parties interested in hosting an edition of the Games make informed decisions about the costs and revenues involved. These guides provide data on key cost and revenue drivers, as well as data on competition and non-competition venues and other factors that provide insights into Games requirements.
- IPC Accessibility Guide
The IPC recently published a revised version of its Accessibility Guide, providing a global reference on accessibility for Olympic and Paralympic Games organisers. The publication features a range of supporting information, guidelines, recommendations, construction building codes and previous Games examples to help OCOGs and their partners deliver an inclusive sporting event. Furthermore, the document has been created with a wider audience in mind to assist similar organisers and hosts across the globe in creating a more accessible and inclusive environment.
Others
- ACR Annex - Accreditation at the Paralympic Games - Detailed specifications (February 2021)
This document is an updated annex to the OHC-ORs, which features the detailed specifications on accreditation at the Paralympic Games.
- Analysis of Structured Interview Responses
IKL regularly analyses the responses to the structured interviews it conducts with OCOG managers, IOC staff and advisors. Here are the latest outcomes:
- Structured Interview Analysis #4 Technology
An analysis of responses to the technology and innovation structured interview questions. Post-Games interviews show that communications tools (radios, phones and messaging apps) are the most frequently mentioned (37%) technology element, ahead of FA-specific systems.
- Structured Interview Analysis #5 Legacy and Sustainability
Infrastructure legacy is mentioned by only 14% of respondents, with "intangible" legacies dominating the responses (led by knowledge at 30%). "Reduce, reuse, recycle" concepts are the most common element of sustainability discussed, at 30%. Collaboration was essential, with nearly 50% of respondents mentioning integration and partnership.
- Structured Interview Analysis #6 Finance
Nearly 17% of ALL structured interview responses include some financial element. Aside from the budget-specific question, finance was discussed in more than 25% of risk responses, 22% of issue responses and 20% of advice responses. The most common words used in these responses were: Games, budget, need, work, time and plan.
And don’t forget to have a look on VGL (Visual Games Learning) for a vast range of visual learning material.