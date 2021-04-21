New case studies, guides and more

In this section you can discover a number of new learning resources which have been published recently by the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and are available on

Implementing Successful Knowledge Management Practices and Programmes

This new case study explores how an organisation can create an efficient and enduring knowledge management culture and maximise its impact. It provides examples from the wider business world that the IOC and OCOGs can learn from.





Strategic Planning for People Management

This updated case study looks at the elements and process of developing an effective PEM Strategy from an OCOG perspective. It explores what this should contain, the opportunities and challenges that implementing such a strategy represents, and what previous OCOGs feel they got right and what they would improve upon if they had their time again in order to render these deliverables more valuable/impactful in the years following their Olympic and Paralympic Games preparations.





Best Practice in Paralympic Integration – Creating Workflow Efficiencies

This updated case study aims to show OCOGs how they can maximise Olympic and Paralympic integration and collaboration by creating workflow efficiencies that will facilitate reciprocal benefits. If OCOGs can streamline the delivery of the Games and achieve such efficiencies, ultimately they will bring down the cost and complexity of staging this exciting 60-day festival of sport.



