IFs support awareness-raising measures for Tokyo 2020

Date 10 Mar 2021

In addition to their strong involvement in recruiting ambassadors for the IOC’s Believe in Sport campaign, all the Summer Olympic IFs are in the process of planning or already implementing awareness-raising initiatives leading up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The OM Unit PMC works with them to make sure that all athletes and their entourage members are aware of the Believe in Sport Code of Conduct, which sums up the four key rules and is available in 11 languages.

In addition, IFs are encouraged to make full use of the Believe in Sport toolbox. This includes almost 30 different educational tools in different formats (videos, presentation templates, leaflets, etc.), targeting athletes, coaches and officials. Most of the tools are available in at least six languages. Users are guided to choose different resources depending on the type of audience and their level of expertise on the topic of competition manipulation (beginner, intermediate or expert).

Additional support can be requested at any time at believeinsport@olympic.org.