Beijing 2022 One Year to Go – Information for the media

Thursday, 4 February 2021 will mark One Year to Go to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has planned a series of activities to mark this occasion, under the message of the Olympic brand campaign #StrongerTogether, acknowledging the power of sport and in particular the Olympic Games to bring people together.

Activities will be digitally-led, centred around the resilience and strength of the athletes as they prepare for the Games. This will be supplemented by an event in Beijing to mark one year until the Games begin.

The wider Olympic Movement will also use their digital and social media over the coming days to show their support for all the athletes preparing for Beijing 2022.

IOC to invite Olympic athletes of the world to the Games

The One Year to Go milestone is traditionally when the IOC officially invites the Olympic athletes from the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to participate in the Games.

A video message showing IOC President Thomas Bach issuing invitations to NOCs representing all continents and the future Games hosts will be played during a broadcast shown on Chinese national television from 7.55 p.m. local time.

The broadcast will also be available on the Olympic Channel after it airs in China.

Still images of the One Year to Go celebrations will be made available by IOC Media on Flickr.

Please contact the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee for further information on the event: media@beijing2022.cn.

Video news release

The IOC will provide a video news release (VNR) to all broadcasters.

The VNR will include the following content:

An interview (in English) with IOC President Thomas Bach, footage of the IOC President issuing invitations to the Olympic athletes of the NOCs, footage of the One-Year-to-Go broadcast show, archive footage of winter sports at past Games and more.

The video will be available for free download in both broadcast and web quality. It will include a story script and a shot list.

It will be posted on the IOC Newsroom, and a link to the video will be sent via email to the IOC Newsroom subscribers.

All usage will be subject to the IOC One Year to Go News Access Rules.

Athletes social chats and takeovers

Winter athletes will feature on @olympics Instagram account in live chats and takeovers Thursday 4 February to Saturday 20 February, the same period during which the Games will take place in 2022.

For the live chat information visit OlympicChannel.com.

Featured winter athletes will take over the @olympics Instagram account between Thursday 4 February and 20 February. They will provide a sneak peek at their daily and training routines, and expectations for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Dates of the athletes’ takeovers will be promoted from 4 February via @olympics Instagram account.

#StrongerTogether film to mark one year to go

Under the message of the Olympic brand campaign #StrongerTogether, a video showcasing the athletes preparing for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will mark the one year until the Games milestone. It will have footage shot by the athletes themselves showing their preparations and perseverance, iconic moments of past Games and a glimpse of Beijing 2022. To be released on Wednesday 3 February 6 p.m. CET across all Olympic social media profiles, web and app platforms, the full video will have 90 seconds, with additional 30- and 15-second versions.

Winter Olympic emoji engine on Twitter

Twitter users will also get to have their own iconic moment from past Olympic Winter Games starting on Thursday 4 February 8 a.m. CET. When users tweet @Olympics with #StrongerTogether and the ❄ emoji, they will get an instant auto-response with a surprise video featuring a great Winter Olympic moment.

Greatest Winter Olympic reaction lens on Snapchat

From Thursday 4 February 8 a.m. CET, an augmented reality lens will be available to Snapchat users searching for @Olympics on Snap Lenses. The lens will enable them to react to short clips of three iconic Olympic Winter Games moments from the past.

Great Winter Olympic Moments on the Olympic Channel

To commemorate the one-year mark until Beijing 2022, the Olympic Channel will present Great Winter Olympic Moments. Between Thursday 4 February through Saturday 20 February, it will feature a curated selection of some of the best moments and most inspiring performances by the sport legends that made history at the Olympic Winter Games.

In addition, athletes such as Arianna Fontana (ITA, short track) will also share the stories behind their great Olympic memories.

Full schedule and viewing information here.

Meet winter athletes through the Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences

Fans eager to interact live with athletes preparing for Beijing 2022 can do so through the Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences, launched with Worldwide Olympic Partner Airbnb and IPC, that give users the opportunity to enjoy unique activities – such as workouts and mentoring sessions led by Olympians and Paralympians virtually – and for athlete hosts to share their passion, connect with fans and earn income during the COVID-19 pandemic. Winter athlete hosts will be highlighted, so fans can support them, learn, work out together or hear first-hand about their preparations and Olympic experiences.

###

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 3.4 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

###

For more information, please contact the IOC Media Relations Team:

Tel: +41 21 621 6000, email: pressoffice@olympic.org, or visit our web site at www.olympic.org.

Broadcast quality footage

The IOC Newsroom: http://iocnewsroom.com/

Videos

YouTube: www.youtube.com/iocmedia

Photos

For an extensive selection of photos available shortly after each event, please follow us on Flickr.

To request archive photos and footage, please contact our Images team at: images@olympic.org.

Social media

For up-to-the-minute information on the IOC and regular updates, please follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.