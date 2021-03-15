AliExpress rewarding consumers for Le Club Paris 2024 challenges

AliExpress, the e-commerce platform of Worldwide Olympic Partner Alibaba, is demonstrating its commitment to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 by rewarding its clients for participating in challenges through the “Le Club Paris 2024” initiative.

Each month until the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Le Club Paris 2024 is offering its members the chance to take part in fun challenges, enabling them to earn points that will give them the chance to enter prize draws and enjoy exclusive rewards, such as participating in unique experiences with Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

To show its support for the initiative and to encourage even more people to join the challenges and engage with Paris 2024, AliExpress is offering all its clients the opportunity to earn an additional 500 points for each challenge, using the special code “AliExpressParis2024”, which gives them an even greater chance of winning the prize draws.

Throughout February this year, Le Club Paris 2024 challenged its members to engage in 30 minutes of physical activity each day, with 600 points on offer for those who completed the task. Two winners were selected to participate in an adventure sports experience in March with Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

🏃 Challenge de février : Bouger 30 minutes par jour !



⁉️ Cumule 600 points #ClubParis2024 avant fin février



🎁 Partage un séjour exceptionnel avec l'asso @CL_Autres en compagnie de 5 personnes en situation de handicap et 5 médaillés olympiques



👉 https://t.co/SHovZoboop pic.twitter.com/p61bzXyIel — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) February 9, 2021

“We are really delighted about our partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, which is aimed at promoting the sporting values to which we are particularly attached at AliExpress,” explained Christina Lu, Head of Marketing for AliExpress. “The benefits of sports practice no longer need to be demonstrated, and we hope that our collaboration with Le Club Paris 2024 will make people want to practise physical activity on a regular basis.”

Alibaba Group and the IOC entered a historic, long-term strategic partnership in January 2017. As the official “Cloud Services” and “E-Commerce Platform Services” Partner through to the Olympic Games 2028, Alibaba is committed to helping the IOC transform how fans engage with the Games year-round, and upgrade the world’s largest sporting event's cloud-computing technology and spectator experience for the digital era.

AliExpress is used in more than 200 countries and operates in 18 different languages, giving it the potential to engage millions of fans with the Olympic Games and promote the power of sport globally.