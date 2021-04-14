100 days to go until Tokyo 2020

To mark 100 days to go until the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 begin, the Organising Committee unveiled a giant set of Olympic rings on top of Mount Takao, which is located in Tokyo, and statues of the Olympic and Paralympic mascots at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government headquarters.

IOC

Speaking about today’s milestone, the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission Chair, John Coates, said: “Following the challenges we have all faced in recent months, in 100 days’ time the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be a celebration of solidarity, of the unity of humankind in all our diversity, and of resilience. They will show just how much stronger we are, together.

“We see the people of Japan showing their support for the Games, the Olympic Torch Relay and the torchbearers. Fans across the world are eagerly anticipating the Games. Athletes are making their final preparations. On top of this, tireless work is being undertaken behind the scenes to ensure that these will be safe and secure Games for all the participants and the people of Japan. Athletes are getting ready. Tokyo is getting ready. In 100 days, the world will unite once again in sporting celebration. We can’t wait for this truly historic occasion.”

Getty Images

As the best-prepared Olympic city in history, the priority for Tokyo over the coming weeks will remain COVID-19 countermeasure planning. A key component of this will be the publication of the second edition of the stakeholder Playbooks later this month, which will further detail the guidelines to be followed at Games time.

With more than 65 per cent of the athletes now qualified for the Games, only a few Olympic qualification events remain. Some of those will be part of the final test event programme taking place in Tokyo 2020’s venues between now and the Games.

Tokyo 2020

Today is an important milestone which will help to grow the excitement in Japan and across the world as the Games approach. This comes in addition to the ongoing Olympic Torch Relay, which is well received in each location it passes through. The Olympic flame will continue its journey over the next 100 days across the country’s 47 prefectures before reaching the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo for the Opening Ceremony on 23 July.